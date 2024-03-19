Sundance Institute announced on Tuesday that the next Sundance Film Festival will run January 23-February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

This year’s festival marked the first official edition for Eugene Hernandez, director, Sundance Film Festival and public programming, whose appointment was announced in September 2022.

Hernandez, who most recently served as director of New York Film Festival, is pictured atop Park City landmark the Egyptian Theatre.

Further details about the upcoming 2025 Sundance Film Festival will be shared over the coming months.

Mstyslav Chernov’s 2023 World Cinema Documentary selection 20 Days In Mariupol won the best documentary feature Oscar at the recent 96th Academy Awards, while Celine Song’s Past Lives was nominated for two Oscars including best picture.

2024 Sundance award winners include Alessandra Lacorazza’s In The Summers, which earned the U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic and Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic, and Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain, which received the Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic.