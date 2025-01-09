UK-based sales firm Together Films has boarded international sales on assisted dying documentary Life After, ahead of its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival.

Life After investigates what happened to Elizabeth Bouvia, a disabled Californian woman who sought the ‘right to die’ in a notable 1983 court case; and the relevance of Bouvia’s case to today. The film examines the political ideologies surrounding death and disability, amplifying the voices of the disabled community in the debate around medically assisted dying.

The film will have its world premiere on Monday, January 27 in the US Documentary Competition at Sundance.

It is produced by Jess Devaney and Colleen Cassingham for Independent Television Service and Multitude Films, in association with Straw House Productions, The Harnisch Foundation, The deNovo Initiative, Jonathan Logan Family Foundation, Catapult Film Fund, Perspective Fund, and Just Films | Ford Foundation.

Together Films founder and CEO Sarah Mosses says the issues of disability rights are “deeply personal” to her, as her aunt had Down’s Syndrome.

“Reid Davenport has once again created a film that challenges societal perceptions and amplifies the voices that are too often overlooked,” said Mosses. “This is a vital conversation about autonomy, dignity, and the intersection of disability and end-of-life care.”

“A big part of my dream for Life After is for global audiences to examine their own assisted dying laws, as well as their broader disability policy,” said Davenport.

Davenport’s debut feature documentary I Didn’t See You There won the US Documentary Directing Award at Sundance 2022.