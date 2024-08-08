Sundance prize winner Sujo and the latest films by José Luis Torres Leiva and Celina Murga have joined San Sebastian’s Horizontes Latinos strand, which spotlights Latin American films that have not yet screened in Spain.

Mexican directors and producers Astrid Rondero and Fernanda Valadez won the grand jury prize in the world cinema dramatic competition at Sundance for Sujo, the story of a boy’s survival after the murder of his father, a hired killer.

It’s joined by Chilean filmmaker Torres Leiva’s When Clouds Hide The Shadow, which premiered at Jeonju Festival, and will open the strand. It follows actor María Alché as she travels to Puerto Williams in Chile to star in a movie. A bad storm prevents the film crew from arriving on time, leaving her to get by on her own. Torres Leiva competed for the Golden Shell in San Sebastian in 2019 with Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes.

Argentinian Murga’s The Freshly Cut Grass is Horizontes Latinos’s closing film. It won the best screenplay prize at Tribeca, and tells the parallel story of two love affairs set in a university environment.

Also in the line-up, following its world premiere at Toronto, is the debut narrative from Panama documentary filmmaker Ana Endara. Beloved Tropic stars Paulina García and Jenny Navarrete and unravels the lonely souls of a woman with dementia and her carer.

Argentinian Iair Said’s winner of last year’s WIP Latam award, Most People Die On Sundays, has also made the selection, after playing as part of Cannes parallel ACID strand.

Last year, Martin Benchimol’s The Castle won the Horizontes Latinos award, which is worth €35,000, split between the director and the Spanish distributor.

Any first or second features are also eligible for the TCM Youth Award, decided by a jury of 150 students aged between 18 and 15 years.

San Sebastian Horizontes Latinos 2024

When Clouds Hide The Shadow (Chile-Arg-S Kor) – opening night film

Dir. José Luis Torres Leiva

The Freshly Cut Grass (Arg-Urugya-US-Mex-Ger) – closing night film

Dir. Celina Murga

Cidade; Campo (Bra)

Dir. Juliana Rojas

Sleep With Your Eyes Open (Bra-Arg-Tai-Ger)

Dir. Nele Wohlatz

Kill The Jockey (Arg-Mex-Sp-Den-US)

Dir. Luis Ortega

Skin In Spring (Col-Chile)

Dir. Yennifer Uribe Alzate

Most Peole Die On Sundays (Arg-It-Sp)

Dir. Iair Said

Beloved Tropic (Panama-Col)

Dir. Ana Endara

Maybe It’s True What They Say About Us (Chile-Arg-Sp)

Dirs. Sofía Paloma Gómez, Camilo Becerra

Ramón Y Ramón (Peru-Sp-Uruguay)

Dir. Salvador Del Solar

Reas (Arg-Ger-Switz)

Dir. Lola Arias

Simon Of The Mountain (Arg-Chile-Uruguay-Mex)

Dir. Federico Luis

Sujo (Mex-US-Fr)

Dirs. Astrid Rondero, Fernanda Valadez

Zafari (Peru-Ven-Mex-Fr-Bra-Chile-Dom Rep)

Dir. Mariana Rondón