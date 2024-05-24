US documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock has died at the age of 53.

The director, best known for his Oscar-nominated film Super Size Me, died from complications with cancer on May 23, his family said in a statement.

Spurlock began his career as a playwright before rising to international prominence with his fast food documentary Super Size Me, about McDonalds, which premiered at Sundance in 2004 and garnered several accolades including best documentary screenplay from the Writers Guild of America.

His other documentaries include Where In The World Is Osama Bin Laden?; The Greatest Movie Ever Sold; and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!

Spurlock is survived by his two sons.