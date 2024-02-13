The Swedish Film Institute (SFI) has appointed SVT executive Anna Croneman as its new CEO.

Croneman will start in the role in mid-April. She is a permanent replacement for temporary CEO Asa Sjoberg.

Sjoberg had been in the role since the departure of Anette Novak, who left the role abruptly in September 2023.

”I have worked as a commissioner of tv-drama and feature films at SVT for seven wonderful years and I guess I am ready for the next big challenge,” said Croneman. ”The film industry is in a troubled state, from the pandemic, with new players entering and changing viewer habits. But I feel somehow optimistic. I see that people in our hard times are longing for togetherness, and what can be a more powerful as a shared experience than a great film? ”

Regarding her plans, Croneman added, ”I’m on a mission of enhancing the cultural status of the moving image in a wider perspective. But unfortunately, Swedish film is currently much under-financed and therefore, we will keep focusing on feature films, documentaries, and short films for the nearby future.”

She praised the current state of Swedish film, citing established filmmakers Ruben Östlund, Tarek Saleh, Amanda Kernell and Levan Akin, plus emerging talents Mika Gustafson, Nathalie Alvarez Mesén and Ernst de Geer.

“We have a good, solid strategy for talent development - on both regional and national level,” said Croneman. ”We are strong in the arthouse segment, and the children’s - and family films are also of high quality and performing really well. But there is a need for some bigger splashes, local films that reaches the broader audiences.”

Croneman joined Sveriges Television (SVT) as head of drama in 2017.

She had previously worked as a producer, at companies including Bleck Film & TV, Avanti Film and Bob Film, with credits including Emmy-nominated series Kronprinsessan and films All Inclusive and In Your Veins.

She has previously served as vice chairwoman of the SFI’s board of directors, as president of the Swedish Film & TV Producers Association’s film section.