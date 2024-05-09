SXSW will host its inaugural London edition in June 2025, festival brass said on Wednesday.

The event will take place over one week across multiple spaces in Shoreditch in East London, and will feature keynotes, music showcases, tech, gaming, and screen, placing an emphasis on creative talent from around Europe.

The announcement comes after the festival expanded to Sydney last year and the initiative was welcomed on Wednesday by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and culture secretary Lucy Frazer.

Khan called the initiative “a historic opportunity for London to once again bring the world’s most exciting talent together as part of our mission to build a better and more prosperous London for everyone”.

“Festivals have been a vital part of British culture for decades and a key part of the reason why the UK is known the world over for creative excellence,” said Frazer.

Randel Bryan, managing director of SXSW London, said the event would provide a platform for the next generation of creative talent and would underscore why SXSW is the “go-to destination for professionals and creatives… and ideas that can help shape the world”.

Further details are expected soon and badges will go on sale in October.

The announcement comes at a dynamic time for US festivals that has seen Sundance iterations continue to expand around the world – the London event has been a summer staple since 2012 – as top brass explore a potential new venue for the Utah-based signature event in January.

Meanwhile Slamdance announced recently it will move from its traditional perch in Park City, Utah, to Los Angeles starting next year.