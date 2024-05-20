Picturehouse Entertainment has made its first animation pickup, acquiring UK-Ireland distribution rights to Sylvain Chomet’s The Magnificent Life Of Marcel Pagnol.

The Magnificent Life Of Marcel Pagnol follows the life of Pagnol, a playwright, novelist and filmmaker who became one of the world’s most inventive and prolific artists in the mid-20th century.

The film is currently in production ahead of completion in 2025. It is produced by Ashargin Poire and Valerie Puech for What the Prod. Co-producers are Lilian Eche’s Bidibul Productions, Adrian Politowski’s Align and Aton Soumache for ON Classics (Mediawan Kids & Family), in collaboration with Nicolas Pagnol from Pagnol’s Estate.

The distributor acquired the film from French sales agent Elle Driver.

“We have wanted to release an animated feature film since we started the distribution business, and what an amazing one to start with! Sylvain Chomet is a true master of animated cinema,” said Clare Binns, Picturehouse Entertainment managing director.

Picturehouse Entertainment’s current slate includes Alonso Ruizpalacios’ La Cocina, Matthias Glasner’s Dying and Andreas Dresen’s From Hilde, With Love.

Chomet’s previous films include Oscar-nominated The Triplets Of Belleville and The Illusionist.