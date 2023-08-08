The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has set Sly, Netflix’s documentary about Sylvester Stallone, as its closing night gala presentation.

The film will get its world premiere on September 16, at the end of TIFF’s forty-eighth edition, which runs September 7-17.

Directed by Thom Zimny, Sly covers Stallone’s early life in New York City, the actor, writer, director and producer’s film career, which took off with 1976 best picture Oscar winner Rocky, and his personal journey.

Stallone’s other films include the Rocky sequels, the Rambo films, Demolition Man, Cliffhanger, Cop Land, Escape Plan, The Expendables and Creed, which earned him a supporting actor Oscar nomination in 2016. He currently stars in streaming series Tulsa King.

Sly is produced by Sean Stuart and executive produced by Braden Aftergood, Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto, Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly and Stallone.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey commented: “Stallone’s story is one of perseverance, triumph, and his indelible mark left on the world of film, and we couldn’t be more honoured to share it with our audiences as our Closing Night film. Celebrating the legacy of a true icon, Sly takes audiences on an intimate journey through the life of Stallone, a cultural touchstone whose impact on cinema spans nearly half a century. Sly offers an unexpected and heartfelt exploration of the man behind the action megastar.”