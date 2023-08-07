Worldwide box office August 4-6

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. Meg 2: The Trench (Warner Bros) $142m $142m $112m $112m 76 2. Barbie (Warner Bros) $127m $1,031m $74m $572.1m 70 3. Oppenheimer (Universal) $81.5m $552.9m $52.8m $324.4m 79 4. Creation Of The Gods: Part 1 (Various) $38.1m $229.9m $38.1m $229.9m 1 5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) $36.5m $51.6m $8.5m $8.5m 25 6. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount) $24m $493.8m $17.6m $342.8m 70 7. One And Only (Various) $19.1m $99.7m $19.1m $99.7m 1 8. Elemental (Disney) $15.4m $423.7m $14.2m $275.4m 52 9. Haunted Mansion (Disney) $13.2m $59.6m $4.2m $17.6m 38 10. Talk To Me (Various) $9.1m $31.4m $2.8m $9.3m 16

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

’Meg 2: The Trench’ opens with $142m global haul

Though it took second place to Barbie in North America, Meg 2: The Trench opened with the biggest global box office haul this weekend, landing an estimated worldwide gross of $142m.

The Warner Bros giant shark adventure managed $30m in North America (compared to $53m from the same studio’s Barbie) but dived into international waters with $112m from 75 markets. It topped local charts in 23 of those markets, including China, Spain and Mexico.

With Jason Statham returning as star and Ben Wheatley as director, the sequel (which reportedly cost more than $125m) looks set to approach the success of original The Meg, a surprise hit in August 2018 that ended up grossing $530.5m worldwide, $385m of it from international territories.

In China, helped by the addition of homegrown star Jing Wu to the cast, the sequel took $53.3m. The original ended up with $153m from China, whose Flagship Entertainment was a co-producer on both films.

Other top markets for the sequel were Mexico, with $7.6m; the UK, with $5.1m; France, with $4.5m; and Spain and Germany, each with $3.4m.

Warner reported that, in like-for-like markets and using current exchange rates, Meg 2 is tracking 5% ahead of The Meg and 6% ahead of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

Across Western Europe, said Warner, the sequel came in 12% ahead of the original’s opening weekend and 62% ahead of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts.

‘Barbie’ passes $1bn in third weekend

In its third weekend, Warner Bros’ Barbie grossed an estimated $127m worldwide, pushing the box office phenomenon past the billion mark to a global tally so far of $1.03bn.

In North America, Barbie dropped 43% with a weekend take of $53m, for a domestic total to date of $459.4m. Internationally, it took $74m, down 41%, from 69 markets, for a total of $572.1m.

The pink-hued smash hit remained at number one in 35 markets, with its top territories for the weekend being the UK, with $10.5m, down 38%; Australia with $7.7m, down 34%; Germany with $7.3m, down 17%; France with $5.6m, down 23%; and Mexico with $3.9m.

The film’s biggest territory totals to date are $87.9m in the UK, $48.9m in Mexico, $39.5m in Brazil, $41.1m in Australia and $31.7m in China.

The next major-market opening for Barbie is set for August 11 in Japan.

‘Oppenheimer’ crosses $500m threshold

Also in its third weekend, Universal’s Oppenheimer crossed $500m globally, taking $84.7m for the weekend to bring its global total so far to $556.2 million.

In North America the Christopher Nolan drama grossed $29.1m (down 38%) over the weekend, for a domestic total of $229m. From 79 international markets it took $55.6m (down 28%), for a total of $327.2m.

In the UK and Ireland the film added $6.9m, dropping 34% for a total in the territory of $50.1m, which is in line with Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk at the same point in release.

Germany added $6.8m, down just 13%, for a for a territory total of $28.7m, 30% above The Dark Knight Rises at the same point.

France produced $4.9m, down 22%, for a $24.4m total, above The Dark Knight Rises at the same stage.

Australia delivered $3.4m, passing the lifetime take of Dunkirk, for a total of $18.2m.

Imax reported that $18.2m – representing 22% - of Oppenheimer’s global take this weekend came from its venues, which have so far contributed $114.2m to the film’s worldwide total.

Upcoming releases for Oppenheimer include Korea on August 15, Italy on August 23 and China on August 30.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem’ begins with $36.5m

Paramount’s animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem opened in North America and nearly a third of the international marketplace, taking an estimated $36.5m globally for the weekend for a total to date of $51.6m.

North America produced a promising $28m for the weekend (for fourth place on the domestic chart and a $43.1m total with previews) and the film’s first 24 international markets added $8.5m.

This seventh big screen take on the comic book characters (which reportedly cost a relatively modest $70m) comes from director Jeff Rowe, with Seth Rogen involved as a writer and producer.

It follows 2016’s live action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which ended up with $245.6m worldwide, two thirds of it from international. The most recent animated film with the characters, 2007’s TMNT, managed $95.8m worldwide, less than half of it from international.

The new take opened at number four in the UK, with $5m, and at number seven in Germany, with $1m.

Next week the film opens in France, Mexico and China, with Spain following on August 25, Brazil on August 31, Australia on September 7, Korea on September 14 and Japan on September 22.

‘Haunted Mansion’ feels drop in second weekend

Disney’s latest take on Haunted Mansion dropped from sixth to ninth place on the global chart in its second weekend, thanks to sizable declines domestically and internationally.

In North America the family comedy was off 63% with an estimated $9m, and in the international marketplace it dropped 56% to a take of $4.2m. The domestic total now stands at $42m and the international at $17.6m, for a global tally of $59.6m.

The film has still to open in markets including Italy, the UK, Australia, Japan and Scandinavia.

The performance did, though, help the Walt Disney become the first studio distributor to cross the $4bn milestone for 2023 global box office. Contributing to Disney’s haul have been Avatar: The Way of Water, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, The Little Mermaid and other titles.

Horror releases stay strong

After its successful launch last week, Talk To Me saw its global take drop a modest 35% this weekend, to $9.1m, giving the Australian horror film from A24 a global total to date of $31.4m.

Meanwhile Sony reported that Insidious: The Red Door, from Screen Gems/Stage 6 Films and Blumhouse, reached $182.5m worldwide this weekend, making it, says the studio, the biggest horror film of the year.