The Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) is set to take place on a larger and more international scale this year, presenting a record 53 projects with international productions included for the first time.

Project pitching is one of the main sections of TCCF, the content licensing and project investment market organised by Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), which will run from November 7-10 at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei. A record 539 submissions from 29 regions were received this year. The total cash prizes are worth more than $150,000.

The selected projects are divided into two categories: Project to Screen, which is open to feature films, series, animations and for the first time documentaries; and the new Story to Screen, which aims to introduce original Taiwanese stories with adaptation potential.

Some 43 projects are selected for the Project to Screen category, including 10 feature film projects that include Nagi Note by Japanese director Koji Fukada who will pay tribute to legendary French director Eric Rohmer, and The Shadows, which will be produced by Japanese horror producer Takashige Ichise and marks the first foray of Taiwanese director Lingo Hsieh (The Bride, Green Door) into the English-speaking market.

The 11 series projects include The Last Children Of Tokyo, an international co-production adapted from Yoko Tawada’s dystopian novel by Malaysian director Edmund Yeo and with Japan’s NHK producing along with Betula Films and Flash Forward Entertainment from Taiwan, and So May We Start, a coming of age story set against the backdrop of the Taiwanese indie rock music scene, directed by Teng I-Hang (Fragrance Of The First Flower).

Among the 10 animated feature and series projects are SORYA, an emotional tale about a young Cambodian woman seeking freedom in the city by French director Denis Do, who won the top prize at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival with Funan in 2018.

The remaining 12 projects are from the new documentary feature and series session and include Cannes Docs-in-Progress award-winning Island Of The Winds, which documents 20 years of history of the Losheng Sanatorium, and Palimpsest: Traces Of A Name by Éric Rohmer’s frequent editor Mary Stephen.

All projects in the Project to Screen category are eligible for the TCCF Award: Best Project valued at $30,000. There are also prizes by international sponsors such as Motion Picture Association, Udine Far East Film Festival and Series Mania. The projects may also be qualified to apply for TAICCA’s Creative Content Development Programme – Development Fund (CCDP) and Taiwan’s International Co-funding Programme (TICP) for up to $300,000 funding.

The inaugural Story to Screen category, focusing on IP stories from Taiwan, includes 10 projects and features from some of Asia’s most well-known IP holders such as Kadokawa Taiwan, Mirror Fiction and Naver Webtoon. Three projects will receive a cash prize of $100,000 each.

The filmmaking project teams will pitch on stage in front of local and international buyers. They will also get to meet potential investors individually.

TCCF launched in 2020, bringing three existing industry events into one flagship a programme to offer a platform for content development, venture capital matchmaking and an international marketplace to promote Taiwan’s content industry and talent to buyers from around the world.