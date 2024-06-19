Prolific Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Kitano is directing an original feature film produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Kitano also stars in the untitled project, which is currently shooting. No plot, cast or release details have been announced so far.

Kitano has directed 19 films, including 1997’s Fireworks and 2003’s The Blind Swordsman: Zatoichi, which won the Golden and Silver Lions respectively at Venice. His most recent project was 2023 Cannes premiere Kubi.

Kitano said of the new film: “We are currently filming diligently, so please stay tuned for further updates.”

Recent Amazon MGM Studios projects include Oscar-winners American Fiction and Argentina, 1985.