Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF, November 8-24) has selected 11 debut films for its First Feature Competition, including Steve Bache’s “paedosexuality” drama No Dogs Allowed.

The German film follows a 15-year-old boy trying to control his paedophilic impulses. He meets an older man in an online chat forum, only for the older man to take advantage of his insecurities. Paedosexuality is a term for the sexual fixation on children.

Carlo Krammling stars with Robin Sondermann, Katharina Marie Schubert and Bineta Hansen. The film is written by Stephan Kampf, and produced by Marcos Kantis, Martin Lehwald, Felix Ruple and Stella Wejchert for Germany’s Schiwago Film and ZDF.

Bache’s graduation short film Fatjona was nominated for a Bafta Student Award in 2022.

Also selected in the POFF First Feature lineup is the world premiere of Diego Figueroa’s A Yard Of Jackals, which has been through work-in-progress labs at Chile’s Sanfic, the US’ Ibero-American Film Festival and Spain’s Festival de Malaga.

The Chilean horror-drama centres on a middle-aged man whose neighbourhood peace is disrupted when a gang of menacing newcomers take over the street.

Triin Tramberg, First Feature Competition curator, says that the festival received 250 debut feature submissions looking for a world premiere, and watched debuts from 66 countries.

“We’ve made our concept for emerging filmmakers very international, welcoming filmmakers from all over the world,” said POFF director Tiina Lokk. “But we can’t forget our own region, the Baltic states – it’s important to discover small film gems and emerging talents from this region.”

Tallinn Black Nights First Feature Competition 2024

A Yard Of Jackals (Chile-Sp) dir Diego Figueroa*

Ciao Bambino (It) dir. Edgardo Pistone

Corina (Mex) dir. Urzula Barba

Lotus (Lat-Lith) dir. Signe Birkova*

Mongrels (Can) dir. Jerome Yoo

No Dogs Allowed (Ger) dir. Steve Bache*

Smaragda – I Got Thick Skin and I Can’t Jump (Cyp) dir. Emilios Avraam*

Sun Never Again (Ser) dir. David Jovanovic*

The House With No Address (Tur-Ger) dir. Hatice Askin*

The Weeping Walk (Bel) dir. Dimitri Verhulst

Two Of Me (Est) dirs. Raul Esko, Romet Esko*

* - world premiere