Eight features will have world premieres in the Rebels With A Cause strand of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF), including new films from Kah Wai Lim and Matias Rojas Valencia.

The competitive section includes 11 features, with two further films playing out of competition.

Japanese director Lim presents Everything, Everywhere, a semi-improvised road movie set in the Balkans where Lim typically films, in which Japanese star Shogen plays a fictionalized version of the director.

Lim’s previous films include 2022 comedy-drama Your Lovely Smile and 2013’s Fly Me To Minami.

Valencia’s latest film Winter Howl, a Chile-Colombia-Argentina co-production, depicts the influence held over Chile by a powerful enclave called Colonia Dignidad. Chilean filmmaker Valencia has previously directed three features including A Place Called Dignity, which played at POFF in 2021.

The out of competition titles are Michel Gondry’s The Book Of Solutions, which debuted in Cannes Directors’ Fortnight; and Fernando Frias’ Netflix comedy-thriller I Don’t Expect Anyone To Believe Me.

A 12-strong shorts programme includes Jill, Uncredited, directed by Anthony Ing and produced by UK company Loop.

Earlier this month POFF unveiled its main competition, and Critics’ Picks competitive strands.

The festival will run from November 3-19, with the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event industry programme from November 13-17.

Tallinn Black Nights Rebels With A Cause 2023

Everything, Everywhere (Jap) dir. Kah Wai Lim

Five and a Half Love Stories in an Apartment in Vilnius, Lithuania (Lith-Ire-Lat) dir. Tomas Vengris

The Ghosts Cult And Big Brother: Mad On The Final Black Night (S Kor-Alb-Kos) dir. Green Geng

Good Savage (Mex) dir. Santiago Mohar Volkow

I Trust You (Arg) dir. Agustin Toscano

King Khat (Isr) dir. Uri Marantz

Life’s A Bitch (Bel) dir. Xavier Seron

Supermarket (Mont) dir. Nemanja Becanovic

THE END (artificial fragments of humankind) (Fr) dirs. Aurelien Heraud, Olivier Heraud

The Waves, The Sand, and Two Lovers in the Middle Of… (S Kor) dir. Jiyeong Hong

Winter Howl (Chile-Col-Arg) dir. Matias Rojas Valencia

Out of competition

The Book of Solutions (Fr) dir. Michel Gondry

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (Mex-Sp) dir. Fernando Frias