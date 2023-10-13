Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) has completed the lineup of its official selection competition, adding a further 16 films to the four announced last month.

Of the 16 new titles, 11 are world premieres, with the other five arriving as international premieres.

Scroll down for the full official selection competition

The world premieres include Boaz Yakin’s US film Once Again (for the very first time), which blends surrealism, drama, rap, dance and music as a dancer and poet reflect on their lives and past relationship. Yakin’s debut feature Fresh won the Filmmaker’s Trophy at Sundance in 1994; he has since written films including 2013’s Now You See Me starring Jesse Eisenberg.

Also debuting in Tallinn is Ivan Marinovic’s Forever Hold Your Peace, about a man in a Mediterranean seaside town who cancels his wedding with two days’ notice; and Familiar, about a Romanian filmmaker’s autobiographical family project, from Calin Peter Netzer, winner of the Golden Bear at the 2013 Berlinale for Child’s Pose.

Tiina Lokk, POFF festival director and head of programme, said this year’s selection “has remarkably high artistic value with sharp social perspective.”

“Each film tackles contemporary and relevant issues with a stimulating, fresh angle,” said Lokk. “At the same time, our Official Selection aims to connect high-quality narrative films with auteur cinema. Hence, new artistic approaches and cinema languages have always caught our attention.”

The Grand Prix for best film with a €20,000 (£17,287) prize from Tallinn City Council will be awarded to the best film in the official competition.

The full programme for the 27th POFF will be announced next Tuesday, October 17. POFF 2023 runs from November 3 to 19; with the Industry@Tallinn & Baltic Event platform taking place from November 13 to 17.

POFF official selection competition 2023

* - world premiere

Amal (Bel) dir. Jawad Rhalib

Andrea’s Love (Sp) dir. Manuel Martin Cuenca

Bad Actor (Mex) dir. Jorge Cuchi*

Ben-Joe (Jap) dir. Akira Iwamatsu*

Consent (Fr) dir. Vanessa Filho

Familiar (Rom-Fr-Tai) dir. Calin Peter Netzer*

Forever Hold Your Peace (Mont-Ser-Cze-Cro-N Mac-Slovenia) dir. Ivan Marinovic*

Invisible Windows (India) dir. Bijukumar Demodaran*

Misericordia (It) dir. Emma Dante

Natasha’s Dance (Neth) dir. Jos Stelling

October Metafiction (S Kor) dir. Kyu-jun Cho*

Once Again (for the very first time) (US) dir. Boaz Yakin*

Oxygen Station (Ukr-Cze-Swe-Slovakia) dir. Ivan Tymchenko*

Patient #1 (Geo-Rus) dir. Rezo Gigneishvili*

Ten Months (Isr) dir. Idan Hubel*

Teresa (Sp) dir. Paula Ortiz

The G (Can) dir. Karl R. Hearne*

The Man from Rome (Neth-Ger) dir. Jaap van Heusden

The Magnet Man (Bel-Lux-Fr-Neth) dir. Gust Van den Berghe*

White Flag (Mong-Switz-Jap) dir. Batbayar Chogsom*