Nicholas Parish’s UK feature The Old Man and The Land has been picked up for world sales by UK-based sales agent Reason8.

As announced earlier today, the film will have its world premiere in the Critics’ Picks strand at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (POFF) in November.

A debut feature for UK filmmaker Parish, The Old Man and The Land centres on an old man working alone to maintain his ancestral farmland, as his children prove to be at once remote and controlling.

It is written by Nico Mensinga, who wrote 2017 UK title Daphne. Roger Marten leads The Old Man and The Land cast, with Daphne lead Emily Beecham and Rory Kinnear providing the voices of the man’s daughter and son.

Parish said a “lifelong fascination with this industrial landscape” was the “driving force” behind his first film. “The intimacy [farmers] shared with the land sometimes replaced the connection within their own households. I aimed at creating a narrative centred around a family that had never truly felt connected.”

Denis Krupnov, co-founder and co-managing director at Reason8, described the title as “one of those artistically unique films which you don’t come across that often and which we as a company aim to support.”

POFF gets underway on November 3, running until November 19.