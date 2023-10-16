Rank Film (distributor) Three-day gross (Oct 13-15) Total gross to date Week 1. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Trafalgar) £5.7m £5.7m 1 2. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (Paramount) £1.3m £3.3m 1 3. The Exorcist: Believer (Universal) £1m £3.5m 2 4. Sumotherhood (Paramount) £734,000 £746,000 1 5. The Creator (Disney) £642,345 £5.4m 3

GBP to USD conversion rate: 1.22

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has become the highest-grossing event cinema release ever in the UK and Ireland after just three days in cinemas.

The concert film, released by Trafalgar Releasing, has taken £5.7m with final figures still coming in.

It overtakes the £5.5m total gross of last year’s Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer and released by National Theatre Live.

The £5.7m total came from 651 sites at an £8,802 location average – an outstanding result for a concert film, especially given its 169-minute runtime. It is the 10th -highest opening for any film this year.

The Eras Tour will now look to challenge 2009’s Michael Jackson: This Is It as the highest-grossing concert film ever in the territory, with £9.8m.

Having run two weekends of previews, Paramount’s Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie started with a £1.3m opening session. That is down on the £2.4m start of 2021’s The Paw Patrol Movie; although The Mighty Movie has £3.3m in total including those prior screenings.

Last weekend’s number one The Exorcist: Believer moved down to third spot, dropping 40% across the weekend with a £1m session for Universal. David Gordon Green’s horror franchise title now has £3.5m in total.

Adam Deacon’s Sumotherhood started with £734,000 for Paramount, and has £746,000 including previews – an improvement on the £536,818 start of 2011’s Anuvahood, the first parody of the Kidulthood films. That title hit £2.1m in total; Sumotherhood will now hold strong hopes of going beyond that mark.

The Creator held reasonably well again for Disney on its third weekend in cinemas, dropping 38% with £642,345. Gareth Edwards’ sci-fi is up to £5.4m.

The power of the Swifties (the name for Swift’s fans) brought a 96.3% increase to the top five total, up to £9.5m – the highest level since the fourth weekend of Barbenheimer in mid-August.

Escaper to victory

The Great Escaper leads Warner Bros’ slate, adding £534,912 – an excellent hold on its second weekend, dropping just 9.4%. The film, starring the now-retired Michael Caine and the late Glenda Jackson, has just shy of £2m in total.

Saw X put on a further £517,562 for Lionsgate – a 45.7% drop across its third session. It is up to a £4.8m total, currently the ninth out of 10 all-time grosses for Saw films and closing in on the £5m of 2017’s Jigsaw.

Former number one A Haunting In Venice added £370,084 on its fifth weekend – a 34% drop – and is up to £8.5m. It has overtaken the £8m of 2022’s Death On The Nile; but is behind the £24.2m of 2017’s Murder On The Orient Express, both also Agatha Christie adaptations by Kenneth Branagh.

Lionsgate’s The Miracle Club opened to £275,950 from 362 sites at a moderate £762 average.

Timed to the eponymous date, Park Circus’ release of horror classic Friday The 13th took a healthy £102,928 at the weekend, and continues playing in cinemas in the build up to Halloween.

The Equalizer 3 added £95,645 for Sony, and is up to £8.4m from seven sessions, as the highest-grossing film of the franchise to date.

Past Lives has regained its position as Studiocanal’s number one title, adding £68,816 on its sixth session – a drop of just 27.7%. Celine Song’s Sundance drama has a strong £2.5m heading into awards season, where it will compete in several categories.

The Nun II added £65,984 on its sixth weekend – a 58.9% drop – and is up to £6.4m for Warner Bros, significantly down on the £11.4m of the 2018 first film.

Ken Loach’s The Old Oak suffered a 56.8% drop on its third session for Studiocanal, with £55,837 taking it to £778,702 in total – down on the £1.3m of the director’s previous film Sorry We Missed You.

Signature Entertainment’s family animation The Canterville Ghost added a further £52,400 on its fourth session – an excellent hold, dropping just 6.9% - and is up to £399,995 in total.

A24’s release of Jonathan Demme’s concert film Stop Making Sense added a further £50,320 on its third weekend in cinemas, and is up to an impressive £639,414.

Barbie supremacy over Oppenheimer is back: Greta Gerwig’s pink blockbuster added £32,377 to reach £95.5m after 13 weekends. It will likely finish as the fifth-highest-grossing film of all time, with the £97.2m of 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home likely beyond it.

Expend4bles added £31,698 on its fourth session – a 68.3% drop – and is up to almost £1.8m, with less than half the total of the next lowest-grossing in the series, 2014’s The Expendables 3 with £3.9m.

Oppenheimer keeps building its total after 13 weekends in cinemas, adding a further £29,463 for Universal. Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster is up to £58.1m, currently the 28th -highest-grossing film of all time in the UK and Ireland, and close to the £58.3m of 2019’s Joker.

Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem added £21,000 on its 11th weekend. It is a fraction beneath £10m, and sure to pass that mark before the end of its run, leaving it not too far off the £13.9m of 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Jawan, the second Indian film ever to cross the £3m mark in the UK and Ireland, added £19,690 on its sixth weekend in cinemas, and is nearing a £3.1m final cume.

MetFilm’s Golda starring Helen Mirren added £17,175 on its second weekend – a 44.8% drop – and is up to £97,079.

Altitude’s re-release of Martin Scorsese’s 1973 classic Mean Streets took £14,605, and will continue in over 100 Odeon cinemas today (Monday, October 16).

Conic Film opened Estonian documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, a festival favourite since its Sundance debut, to £14,132, with £19,244 including previews.

The Ex-Files 4: Marriage Plan added £10,372 on its second weekend for Trinity Film, and is up to £60,193.

Break Out Pictures’ Irish drama Lies We Tell started with £8,017 in Ireland alone, and has £11,135 including previews.

An Evening With Jonas Kaufmann, the event cinema release of a concert featuring the acclaimed German opera singer, took £56,469 on Thursday, October 12, and has £61,422 in total.

All The Anime’s Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.01 Thrice Upon A Time took a further £1,698 on its second weekend, and is up to £59,352.