UK-based sales firm Reason8 Films has boarded world sales on Seyfettin Tokmak’s Empire Of The Rabbits.

The film premiered in the Official Selection Competition at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in November, where it won the best script award for Tokmak and best cinematography prize for Claudia Becerril Bulos.

Empire Of The Rabbits depicts a young boy’s struggles against the adult world, when he must ‘pass’ as disabled to earn a government disability grant. Shot in Turkey, it is produced by Tokmak for Mexico’s Mandarina Cine and Croatia’s Nukleus film.

“Through the feelings and gaze of a boy Musa I wanted to tell how a life without women, even in a small area where men are powerful, turns the world into darkness, how it becomes numb, how colours disappear,” said Tokmak.

“Beyond a coming-of-age story, the film tells how a power struggle between a father and a son is connected to a higher level of power system at a universal dimension. The film carries a harsh realistic cinematic language at its core, but it will not neglect to express the magical gaze of childhood at certain points.”

It is Tokmak’s second feature after 2011’s Broken Mussels.