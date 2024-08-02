The Hollywood Teamsters and Basic Crafts membership have ratified a new three-year deal with studios and streamers, averting a strike after the previous agreement expired on Wednesday.

Teamsters Local 399 membership voted 96% in favour of the deal after a tentative agreement was reached last weekend. It includes a 7% pay increase and affects drivers, location managers and animal wranglers.

The four other Basic Crafts unions covering electricians, plumbers and labourers variously voted in favour by 92% to 97%.

Terms of the deals have not been disclosed.

Basic Crafts chairperson Lindsay Dougherty said in a statement, “While we are proud of what was accomplished for our members… it will never be enough for the hard work, skill, and expertise of our members.”

In a statement Alliance Of Motion Picture And Television Producers (AMPTP) said, “The AMPTP congratulates the Basic Crafts unions on the overwhelming ratification of their respective deals, which contain important new protections and some of the largest increases in decades.

“The significant economic gains, benefits, additional safety measures, and quality of life improvements in these new contracts reflect the immense value and contributions the hard-working members of these unions bring to Hollywood daily. These deals will contribute to a stronger and more stable future for the motion picture industry – one that can continue to innovate and create and maintain well-paid jobs for its employees.”