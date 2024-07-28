Cutting it fine before the July 31 expiration of their current contract, Teamsters Local 399 said on Saturday night they had reached a tentative deal with the Hollywood studios and streamers.

“After a long last 48-hours [sic], we are proud to report that all Hollywood Basic Crafts locals have reached atentative agreement with the AMPTP this evening,” the union announced on social media.

“The Basic Crafts spent today working with our member-led negotiating committees to finalize a deal with the AMPTP that we can now say is being unanimously recommended by our member-led bargaining committees.”

The unions represent drivers and professionals like electricians, mechanics and animal wranglers. The Hollywood Basic Crafts comprises five unions and negotiated separately as well as together on common issues.

Teamsters Local 399 said further information would follow after it negotiated with AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture And Television Producers) for wage rises and other integral contractual improvements. Talks began on June 10.

Workers and Hollywood executives exhaled last night. Last year’s devastating SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild Of America strikes halted production for months and let to an ongoing industry downturn.

And the industry is not completely out of the woods yet. While IATSE members ratified a new deal earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA has just called for a strike against the leading video game companies.