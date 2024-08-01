French director Claude Lelouch will receive the Glory to the Filmmaker award at the 81st Venice Film Festival (August 28-September 7).

The filmmaker, known for his Oscar-winning 1967 drama A Man And A Woman, will be presented with the award on September 2 ahead of the premiere of his Out of Competition title Finalement.

The award is given to an individual who has made an especially original contribution to modern cinema.

Lelouch was last in Venice in 2002 for the multi-collaboration September 11, which won the UNESCO award, while his 1996 drama Men, Women: A User’s Manual won the Little Golden Lion. His other notable credits include 1995’s Les Miserables, The Beautiful Story and Happy New Year.

“In over 60 years of activity, and with exceptionally talented actors such as Anouk Aimée, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Françoise Fabian, Lino Ventura, Belmondo, and Fabrice Luchini, Claude Lelouch has created the modern geography of a cinema of emotions,” said Venice director Alberto Barbera.

The Glory to the Filmmaker award is named after Takeshi Kitano’s 2007 feature. The director was the first to receive the award while other recipients include Wes Anderson, Ridley Scott and Abel Ferrara.