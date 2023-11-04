The Coven has reported robust sales out of AFM on horror title Terrifier 3 with deals closing in Australia, Germany, Latin America and Spain.

Rights have gone to Umbrella for Australia and New Zealand, Tiberius for Germany, Sun Distribution for Latin America, and Selecta Visión for Spain.

Previously announced deals closed in the UK with Signature and North America with Cineverse/Bloody Disgusting.

Distributors in all territories intend to mount theatrical releases, which are expected to coincide with the newly announced North American release date of October 25, 2024.

The Coven is continuing talks with multiple territories and will be meeting buyers at Le Meridien Delfina though Monday.

Damien Leone returns as director on the ongoing saga of the sadistic Art the Clown, played once again by David Howard Thornton.

Terrifier 2 was re-released in cinemas on November 1 and has earned more than $15m worldwide.