Sophon Sakdaphisit’s horror thriller Home For Rent, which has topped the box office in Thailand for the past three weeks, has landed sales in Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean.

The film has been sold by leading Thai firm GDH 559 to Vietnam (CJ HK Entertainment), Hong Kong and Macau (mm2 Studios), and all Latin America and Caribbean territories (Impacto Cine).

It follows a bumper run at the box office for the feature, which opened in Thailand on April 6 to coincide with the Chakri Memorial holiday prior to the major Songkran holidays (April 13-15).

Home For Rent is the first Thai film to top the local box office for three consecutive weeks this year and has grossed $2.5m (83m baht) as of May 7, making it the third highest grossing Thai film of the year to date.

This put it ahead of US tentpoles including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened on April 5, and holdovers John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The horror thriller is being rolled out widely in Asia, having opened in Laos on April 13 through MVP M Pictures, Cambodia on May 1 through Westec Media and Singapore on May 4 through Golden Village Pictures.

It will next open in Taiwan on May 12 through Catchplay; the Philippines on May 17 through Westec Media; Indonesia on May 31 through PT. Inter Solusindo Film; Malaysia and Brunei on June 1 through Suraya Filem.

Presented by GDH 559, which also handles the Thai theatrical release, and N8 Studio, the film is inspired by true events and follows a woman who is determined to protect her young daughter from a dark cult.

The cast is led by popular Thai actress Nittha Jirayungyurn from previous GDH hit One Day and Sukollawat Kanaros, who is known internationally for his performance in Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives and Anucha Boonyawatana’s Malila: The Farewell Flower.

Director Sophon has established himself in the horror and thriller genres with string of atmospheric features. He was a co-screenwriter on Thai breakout horror hits Shutter and Alone before making his directorial feature debut Coming Soon in 2008. His directorial credits also include 2011’s Laddaland, winner of six awards at Thailand National Film Association Awards including best picture, and Netflix’s first Thai series The Stranded.