Thai sales and production company Neramitnung Film has scored major deals for Chookiat Sakveerakul’s Taklee Genesis, including Capelight Pictures for North America, the UK and Germany.

The time travel adventure has also been sold to CIS (Kinologistika), India (Om Sakthi Movie Arts), Singapore and Philippines (KillerMud Films), Malaysia, Brunei, and Vietnam (Suraya Filem), Cambodia and Laos (Westec Media), Taiwan (MovieCloud), Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Macau (Prime Video) and inflight (Vitality).

It is set to be the first Thai film to be distributed by Warner Bros in Thailand when it opens on September 12, including in IMAX.

The film title refers to a warp-speed teleporter left behind from the Cold War. A US military officer takes on a secret mission to investigate the matter but gets stuck in another time warp. The film spans different time periods, from the pre-historic Ban Chiang, now a UNESCO world heritage site, to 100 years in the future.

Neramitnung is also in Cannes with monster film The Crawly Beast Of Prey by Pakphum Wongjinda and Chalit Krileadmongkon; time-loop comedy Happy Monday! by Chakorn Chaiprecha; and Wai Noom 2001 by 4 Kings director Phutthipong Nakthong.