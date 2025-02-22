Ali Abbasi, the Iranian-Danish director of The Apprentice, has issued an apology in light of an allegation that he groped an actor at a Golden Globes party in January.

Writing on X, the filmmaker said, “I want to address the recent articles about me directly and openly. I fully understand that my action made someone uncomfortable, regardless of my intent, and for that, I am truly sorry.”

Abbasi, who attended Saturday afternoon’s Spirit Awards ceremony in Santa Monica, said he knew the accuser and believed they were friendly.

“I made an over-familiar gesture — a slap on the rear — which I intended as playful and not in any sexual way whatsoever,” the filmmaker continued. ”I quickly realized I had misjudged the situation. I apologized to him on the spot, and the following day I made sure my apology was reiterated through my representative.”

On Friday it emerged the filmmaker had parted ways with CAA and Entertainment 360. CAA confirmed to Screen that the parties had parted ways.

However Abbasi said the party incident and leaving his representatives were not connected. “The suggestion that I was dropped by my representation due to this interaction is false,” he continued. “My decision to part ways was a long-term career decision that was not shaped by short motivations.”

The Apprentice is in the running for two Oscars next weekend (March 2): best lead actor for Sebastian Stan and best supporting actor for Jeremy Strong.