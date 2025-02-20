With the Bafta results shaking up the awards race once more, many of the key categories still remain up in the air according to Screen’s awards-season experts.

In our latest Screen Awards Podcast for the 2024/25 race, Screen’s editor-in-chief Matt Mueller and awards & box office editor Charles Gant are joined by Vue International CEO Tim Richards to break down the Bafta winners and what it means for the final stretch of awards season.

The trio discuss whether the Oscars and the Baftas need to expand the minimum number of screens eligible titles play on and what impact the awards race has at the box office, and share their thoughts on what’s likely to triumph at the Oscar ceremony on March 2.

Richards also updates on his future plans for Vue’s new distribution arm Vue Lumiere.

