The next instalment of the horror franchise The Conjuring has begun production in the UK.

The fourth feature is titled Last Rites and sees Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as the paranormal investigating couple one final time. Plot details are currently under wraps.

Filming locations include London.

Michael Chaves is directing having previously helmed the 2021 instalment The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring spin-off The Nun II. Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay.

It is produced by James Wan for Atomic Monster and Peter Safran for The Safran Company. Co-producers are New Line Cinema and Warner Bros.

A release date is scheduled for September 2025.

Some details of this story came from our sister site The Knowledge.