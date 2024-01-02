The Coven has hired Toronto-based Anelle Dehghani as head of sales to kick off the year on a slate which includes Terrifier 3, the next instalment in the cult horror franchise.

Dehghani previously served as director of domestic distribution and international sales at Raven Banner, the genre specialist headquartered in Toronto, where she began her career more than a decade ago.

The executive has focused on bringing elevated genre films to the global market with titles such as The Autopsy Of Jane Doe, Tigers Are Not Afraid, and The Sadness.

The Coven currently represents Terrifier 2 and the upcoming Terrifier 3, which is earmarked for a US theatrical released in late October through Cineverse/Bloody Disgusting.

Besides previously announced pre-sales to Signature in the UK and Sun Distribution in Latin America, among others, Screen has learned The Coven has struck additional deals with NonStop Entertainment for Scandinavia, Premiere TV Distribution for Benelux, Vertical Distribution for Eastern Europe, The Plot Pictures for MENA markets, and PFLUG for Japan.

The company’s sales roster includes Somewhere Quiet; Street Trash, a remake of the 1987 cult hit; and Off Ramp.

“When we first spoke with Dehghani, her passion and extensive insight in the genre space really made an impact on us,” said Kendall Anlian, president of The Coven. “Additionally, her reputation among filmmakers and industry buyers is exceptional and someone we knew we had to have at The Coven.”

“I am thrilled to be joining The Coven with their female-led leadership, bringing smart and elevated genre films and series to the international marketplace,” said Dehghani. “I look forward to connecting with buyers, both old and new, in my new role.

The Coven will attend EFM in Berlin from February 15-19 and will show footage from Street Trash, which executive producer Cineverse will distribute in North America.

The Coven’s sister company Foxglove Entertainment represents non-horror features and series.