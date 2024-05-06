Andrew Herwitz’s The Film Sales Company has boarded worldwide sales rights ahead of the Cannes market on 10 Kilos and Bad Faith.

10 Kilos directed by Doran Ellan centres on a young woman partying in Bolivia who ends up in a women’s prison after a weekend of partying and rises to the top of the South American country’s drug cartel.

Daniela Kertesz stars alongside Maya Eshet, Luna Mansour and Juan Diego Rodriguez in the drama from Urban Tales Production and Cinemajet.

Political documentary Bad Faith from Stephen Ujlaki and Christopher Jacob Jones exposes the origins of the anti-democracy Christian Nationalism movement and its ties to White supremacy stemming back to the 1960s.

The film produced by Panarea Productions premiered at Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this year.