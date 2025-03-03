Andrew Herwitz’s The Film Sales Company has come on board to represent worldwide sales on SXSW Documentary Feature Competition entry Remaining Native ahead of its world premiere later this month.

Paige Bethmann, a Haudenosaunee (Mohawk/ Oneida) filmmaker, directed the film which follows three years in the life of Ku Stevens, a charismatic Native American teenager who dreams of becoming a collegiate runner at University of Oregon but is stymied by the limited opportunities on his reservation.

Motivated by his great grandfather’s 50-mile run to freedom from an Indian boarding school decades earlier, Ku puts his skill and determination to the test to achieve his goal. Jessica Epstein, Bethmann, and Judd Ehrlich served as producers.

Bethman said, “Ku’s story is a reminder that we don’t have to outrun our history. We can be in parallel with it, drawing power and knowledge that will guide us towards our dreams and futures.”