The Match Factory has appointed Agathe Valentin as sales director, effective immediately.

The newly created role will see Valentin report to Thania Dimitrakopoulou, The Match Factory’s VP of international sales.

Valentin has nearly two decades of experience in the industry, most recently as director of sales at UK-based HanWay Films, which she joined in 2023.

She was previously head of sales at Les Films du Losange and Pyramide International and co-founded Paris-based sales outfit Totem Films in 2018.

Valentin, who will work from Brussels, will help the company “execute initiatives that expand the organisation’s international footprint”, according to The Match Factory.

“Welcoming Agathe to our team marks an exciting step forward for our international sales efforts,” said Dimitrakopoulou. “Agathe’s industry expertise and love for cinema will be instrumental in driving growth. I look forward to collaborating closely as we continue to expand our footprint and bring exceptional work of cinema.”

The appointment comes ahead of Sundance, where The Match Factory will premiere Magic Farm by Amalia Ulman and Cherien Dabis’ All That’s Left Of You. It is also set to showcase several films at next month’s Berlinale.