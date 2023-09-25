Worldwide box office Sep 22-24

Rank Film (distributor) 3-day (world) Cume (world) 3-day (int’l) Cume (int’l) Territories 1. The Nun II (Warner Bros) $29.2m $204.2m $20.8m $135m 75 2. A Haunting In Venice (Disney/Fox) $21m $71.5m $14.7m $46.2m 53 3. Expend4bles (Millennium Media)

$20.6m $33.9m $12.3m $25.6m 50 4. The Equalizer 3 (Sony) $10.1m $148.7m $5.4m $67.4m 54 5. Oppenheimer (Universal) $8.6m $925.7m $6.9m $604.8m 84 6. Dust To Dust (HGSE)

$7.5m $56.3m $7.5m $56.3m 1 7. Barbie (Warner Bros)

$6.6m $1.43bn $3.4m $797m 74 8. Gran Turismo: Based On A True Story (Sony)

$5.4m $110.5m $3.9m $68.7m 65 9. Teenager Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (Paramount) $3.8m $172.7m $2.2m $56.4m 57

Credit: Comscore. All figures are estimates.

‘The Nun II’ tops worldwide box office – again

Many a franchise film enjoyed just a single week at the top of the global box office this year, including the latest entries in the Creed, John Wick, Fast & Furious, Transformers and Indiana Jones series, as well as DC’s The Flash and Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

So respect is due to Warner Bros’ The Nun II, now enjoying its third week at the top of the worldwide box office chart – albeit benefiting by releasing in the relatively uncompetitive month of September.

The Nun II added an estimated $29.2m for the September 25-27 weekend (including $20.8m for international markets), passing the $200m milestone and taking the global total to $204.2m. The breakdown on that number is $135.0m for international and $69.2m for North America.

The Nun II benefited from an estimated $3.2m opening in Germany, debuting at the top spot with a 50% share of the top five, and ahead of rival new opener The Expend4bles. The number represents the biggest opening in German for any film in The Conjuring universe of nine titles.

In international holdovers markets, the decline for The Nun II was 44% from the previous weekend – considered a decent hold for a horror franchise film.

In cumulative totals, Mexico leads the international pack with $18.7m, ahead of Brazil and Indonesia tied on $8.7m. Italy is next, and thus the top European territory, with $6.7m – ahead of UK/Ireland on $6.4m.

There are still a couple of major markets yet to release: South Korea welcomes the film on Wednesday (September 27) with Japan to follow on October 13.

The Nun II will soon overtake the most recent film in this franchise, 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which maxed out at $206.4m globally. However, four of the nine titles in the expansive series have reached $300m, including franchise topper The Nun ($365.6m worldwide), so The Nun II has a fair distance to go to match those numbers.

‘Expend4bles’ sputters with $20.6m in first wide weekend

A week ago, Millennium Media’s Expend4bles landed in sixth place in the worldwide weekend chart, with an estimated $10.9m from early market China.

The September 25-27 session saw the film – the fourth in mercenaries action franchise The Expendables – expand to 50 markets in total, including North America and UK/Ireland for Lionsgate. Numbers are soft: an estimated $8.3m for North America (landing runner-up to The Nun II) and $12.3m for international markets, including $4.3m in China according to Chinese data gatherer Artisan Gateway. Lionsgate reported an estimated $965,000 for UK/Ireland.

The estimated global weekend total of $20.6m sees the film move up to third place in the worldwide chart – behind both The Nun II and Disney’s A Haunting In Venice.

Total for Expend4bles including the initial week of release in China is now $33.9m. The film is chasing a global total of $214.7m for the last film in the series, 2014’s The Expendables 3. The previous two instalments were both bigger.

‘PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie’ begins global rollout

For Paramount’s PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, it’s still very early days – but the numbers in the first two released markets show promise. The latest canine adventure – which began in 2013 as a Canadian animated TV series – has debuted at the top spot in Australia and New Zealand with $1.13m (including previews) and $125,000 respectively.

The result in these two markets is 57% ahead of the previous film in the series, 2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie.

This coming week, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie arrives in 43 fresh markets, including North America, Germany, Mexico, Italy and the Middle East.

PAW Patrol: The Movie grossed $144.3m worldwide: $40.1m in North America and $104.2m for international – the latter led by Germany ($12.6m), UK/Ireland (12.0m) and France ($11.5m).

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is directed by Cal Brunker, who also helmed the 2021 feature. He once again co-writes with Bob Barlen. This time, a magical meteor crash lands, giving the PAW Patrol dogs superpowers.

‘A Haunting In Venice’ posts solid international hold

International territories are pulling ahead of domestic for Disney’s A Haunting In Venice, thanks to a relatively mild 35% international decline in its second weekend of play – which compares with a 56% drop in North America.

After two weekends of play, totals for the spooky Hercule Poirot tale are $46.2m for 52 international markets, and $25.4m in North America, combining to deliver $71.6m globally.

The 35% international drop compares with a fall of 37% for Death On The Nile in its second session in 2022.

Key markets showing strong holds include Italy (-3%), Germany (-4%) and Australia (-15%). The film stayed at the top of the box office chart in markets including Italy, Spain and UK/Ireland.

Top international territories in cumulative box office are UK/Ireland ($6.1m), Italy ($5.4m), China ($5.0m) and France ($3.2m).

Disney will be hoping to eclipse the $137.3m achieved globally by Death On The Nile. Nobody is expecting A Haunting In Venice to match Murder On The Orient Express, which reached $352.8m in 2017.