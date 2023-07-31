Paris-based The Party Film Sales has reteamed with Frederick Wiseman for his French food and family-focused documentary Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros, ahead of the film’s global premiere in Venice and North American debut in Toronto.

Wiseman will be back on the Lido just one year after his previous feature A Couple screened in competition, this time with a return to his traditional documentary form. The film is the 93-year-old director’s behind-the-scenes excursion into the daily lives of the family running renowned French restaurant La Maison Troisgros that has held three Michelin stars for the past five decades over four generations. Wiseman said that “Making a film about a three-star Michelin restaurant has always been one of my fantasies.”

The mostly French-language film that runs four hours is set in central France and is billed as an immersive experience that brings viewers through vegetable markets, cheesemaking plants and vineyards to behind the scenes in the kitchen with the restaurant staff as they create, prepare and present mouthwatering meals. The film is also a family portrait that zooms in on third generation chef Michel Troisgros as he passes the torch to his son César.

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros is produced by 3 Star LLC / Zipporah Films in association with Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) and GBH.

The Party’s co-heads of sales Samuel Blanc and Estelle De Araujo called the film “a delicate odyssey in the middle of French Terroir, with private access to some of the best kitchens of the world” and “an immersion into nature and a family story, celebrating culinary creation and the art of hospitality; pure happiness, pure Wiseman.”

The acquisition is the latest Wiseman-made title for Paris-based The Party who also count the director’s A Couple and documentaries such as National Gallery, Crazy Horse and La Danse, The Paris Opera Ballet in their catalog.

The company is also selling Kaouther Ben Hania’s Cannes title Four Daughters that will also have a North American premiere in Toronto and will be in Venice with Brazilian debut directing duo Nara Normande and Tião Orizzonti competition title Heartless (Sem Coração).