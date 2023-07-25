The Venice Film Festival announced the programme for its 80th edition, including a 23-strong Competition with new films from David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper and Ryusuke Hamaguchi.
The selection was announced by festival president Roberto Cicutto and artistic director Alberto Barbera. The SAG-AFTRA strike in the US has had a “quite modest” impact on the selection according to Barbera, who was forced to pull Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers as the opening film over the weekend due to the strike.
Other filmmakers in competition include Matteo Garrone, Michael Mann, Pablo Larrain, Stephane Brize and Lucy Besson. Controversially, titles by Roman Polanski and Woody Allen have been selected out of competition.
Challengers was replaced as opening film by Edoardo De Angelis’ Comandante. The closing film is JA Bayona’s Spanish-language Netflix title Society Of The Snow.
Damien Chazelle will preside over the competition jury which also includes Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh, Saleh Bakri, Gabriele Mainetti, Santiago Mitre and Shu Qi.
The Venice Critics’ Week line-up was announced yesterday.
Competition
Comandante (opening film) (It)
Dir. Edoardo De Angelis
The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe)
Dir. Nikolaj Arcel
Dogman (Fr)
Dir. Luc Besson
La Bete (Fr-Ger)
Dir. Bertrand Bonello
Hors-Saison (Fr)
Dir. Stephane Brize
Enea (It)
Dir. Pietro Castellitto
Maestro (US)
Dir. Bradley Cooper
Priscilla (US-It)
Dir. Sofia Coppola
Finally Dawn (It)
Dir. Saverio Costanzo
Lubo (It-Switz)
Dir. Giorgio Diritti
Origin (US)
Dir. Ava DuVernay
The Killer (US)
Dir. David Fincher
Memory (Mex-US)
Dir. Michel Franco
Io Capitano (It-Bel)
Dir. Matteo Garrone
Evil Does Not Exist (Jap)
Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
The Green Border (Czech-Pol-Bel)
Dir. Agnieszka Holland
Die Theorie Von Allem (Ger-Austria-Switz)
Dir. Timm Kroger
Poor Things (UK)
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos
El Conde (Chile)
Dir. Pablo Larrain
Ferrari (US)
Dir. Michael Mann
Adagio (It)
Dir. Stefano Sollima
Woman Of (Pol-Swe)
Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert
Holly (Bel-Neth-Lux-Fr)
Dir. Fien Troch
Out Of Competition - fiction
Society Of The Snow (closing film) (Sp-Uruguay-Chile)
Dir. JA Bayona
Coup De Chance (Fr-UK)
Dir. Woody Allen
The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar (US)
Dir. Wes Anderson
The Penitent (It)
Dir. Luca Barbareschi
L’Ordine Del Tempo (It-Bel)
Dir. Liliana Cavani
Vivants (Fr-Bel)
Dir. Alix Delaporte
Welcome To Paradise (Fr)
Dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo
Daaaaaali! (Fr)
Dir. Quentin Dupieux
The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (US)
Dir. William Friedkin
Making Of (Fr)
Dir. Cedric Kahn
Aggro Dr1ft (US)
Dir. Harmony Korine
Hit Man (US)
Dir. Richard Linklater
The Palace (It-Switz-Pol-Fr)
Dir. Roman Polanski
Snow Leopard (China)
Dir. Pema Tseden
Out Of Competition - non-fiction
Amor (It-Lithuania)
Dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri
Frente A Guernica (Versione Integrale) (It)
Dirs. Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi
Hollywoodgate (US)
Dir. Ibhraim Nash’at
Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Jap)
Dir. Neo Sora
Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io (It)
Dir. Giorgio Verdelli
Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros (US)
Dir. Frederick Wiseman
Out Of Competition - series
D’Argent Et De Sang (Eps 1-12) (Bos & Her)
Dirs. Xaviere Giannoli, Frederic Planchon
I Know Your Soul (Eps 1-2) (Fr-Bel)
Cre. Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic; dirs. Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic
Special Screening
La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra
Dirs. Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi
Horizons
A Cielo Abierto
Dir. Mariano Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga
El Paraiso
Dir. Enrico Maria Artale
Behind The Mountains
Dir. Mohamed Ben Attia
The Red Suitcase
Dir. Fidel Devkota
Tatami
Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi
Paradise Is Burning
Dir. Mika Gustafson
The Featherweight
Dir. Robert Kolodny
Invelle
Dir. Simone Massi
Hesitation Wound
Dir. Selmar Nacar
Heartless
Dirs. Nara Normande, Tiao
Una Sterminata Domenica
Dir. Alain Parroni
City Of Wind
Dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
Explanation For Everything
Dir. Gabor Reisz
Gasoline Rainbow
Dirs. Bill Ross, Turner Ross
En Attendant La Nuit
Dir. Celine Rouzet
Housekeeping For Beginners
Dir. Goran Stolevski
Shadow Of Fire
Dir. Shinya Tsukamoto
Dormitory
Dir. Nehir Tuna
Horizons Extra
Bota Jone
Dir. Luana Bajrami
Forever Forever
Dir. Anna Buryachkova
The Rescue
Dir. Daniela Goggi
In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
Dir. Robert Lorenz
Day Of The Fight
Dir. Jack Huston
Felicita
Dir. Micaela Ramazzotti
Pet Shop Boys
Dir. Olmo Schnabel
Stolen
Dir. Karan Tejpal
L’Homme D’Argile
Dir. Anais Tellenne
