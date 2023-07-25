Finalmente L'Alba - Lily James - Photo by Eduardo Castaldo

‘Finally Dawn’

The Venice Film Festival announced the programme for its 80th edition, including a 23-strong Competition with new films from David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper and Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

The selection was announced by festival president Roberto Cicutto and artistic director Alberto Barbera. The SAG-AFTRA strike in the US has had a “quite modest” impact on the selection according to Barbera, who was forced to pull Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers as the opening film over the weekend due to the strike.

Other filmmakers in competition include Matteo Garrone, Michael Mann, Pablo Larrain, Stephane Brize and Lucy Besson. Controversially, titles by Roman Polanski and Woody Allen have been selected out of competition.

Challengers was replaced as opening film by Edoardo De Angelis’ Comandante. The closing film is JA Bayona’s Spanish-language Netflix title Society Of The Snow.

Damien Chazelle will preside over the competition jury which also includes Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh, Saleh Bakri, Gabriele Mainetti, Santiago Mitre and Shu Qi. 

The Venice Critics’ Week line-up was announced yesterday.

Competition

Comandante (opening film) (It)
Dir. Edoardo De Angelis

The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe)
Dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman (Fr)
Dir. Luc Besson

La Bete (Fr-Ger)
Dir. Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison (Fr)
Dir. Stephane Brize

Enea (It)
Dir. Pietro Castellitto

Maestro (US)
Dir. Bradley Cooper

Priscilla (US-It)
Dir. Sofia Coppola

Finally Dawn (It)
Dir. Saverio Costanzo

Lubo (It-Switz)
Dir. Giorgio Diritti

Origin (US)
Dir. Ava DuVernay

The Killer (US)
Dir. David Fincher

Memory (Mex-US)
Dir. Michel Franco

Io Capitano (It-Bel)
Dir. Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist (Jap)
Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border (Czech-Pol-Bel)
Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allem (Ger-Austria-Switz)
Dir. Timm Kroger

Poor Things (UK)
Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde (Chile)
Dir. Pablo Larrain

Ferrari (US)
Dir. Michael Mann

Adagio (It)
Dir. Stefano Sollima

Woman Of (Pol-Swe)
Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Holly (Bel-Neth-Lux-Fr)
Dir. Fien Troch

Out Of Competition - fiction

Society Of The Snow (closing film) (Sp-Uruguay-Chile)
Dir. JA Bayona

Coup De Chance (Fr-UK)
Dir. Woody Allen

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar (US)
Dir. Wes Anderson

The Penitent (It)
Dir. Luca Barbareschi

L’Ordine Del Tempo (It-Bel)
Dir. Liliana Cavani

Vivants (Fr-Bel)
Dir. Alix Delaporte

Welcome To Paradise (Fr)
Dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo

Daaaaaali! (Fr)
Dir. Quentin Dupieux

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (US)
Dir. William Friedkin

Making Of (Fr)
Dir. Cedric Kahn

Aggro Dr1ft (US)
Dir. Harmony Korine

Hit Man (US)
Dir. Richard Linklater

The Palace (It-Switz-Pol-Fr)
Dir. Roman Polanski

Snow Leopard (China)
Dir. Pema Tseden

Out Of Competition - non-fiction

Amor (It-Lithuania)
Dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Frente A Guernica (Versione Integrale) (It)
Dirs. Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Hollywoodgate (US)
Dir. Ibhraim Nash’at

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Jap)
Dir. Neo Sora

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io (It)
Dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros (US)
Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Out Of Competition - series

D’Argent Et De Sang (Eps 1-12) (Bos & Her)
Dirs. Xaviere Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I Know Your Soul (Eps 1-2) (Fr-Bel)
Cre. Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic; dirs. Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic

Special Screening

La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra
Dirs. Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi

Horizons

A Cielo Abierto 
Dir. Mariano Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso
Dir. Enrico Maria Artale

Behind The Mountains
Dir. Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase
Dir. Fidel Devkota

Tatami
Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning
Dir. Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight
Dir. Robert Kolodny

Invelle
Dir. Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound
Dir. Selmar Nacar

Heartless
Dirs. Nara Normande, Tiao

Una Sterminata Domenica
Dir. Alain Parroni

City Of Wind
Dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation For Everything
Dir. Gabor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow
Dirs. Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant La Nuit
Dir. Celine Rouzet

Housekeeping For Beginners
Dir. Goran Stolevski

Shadow Of Fire
Dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory
Dir. Nehir Tuna

Horizons Extra

Bota Jone
Dir. Luana Bajrami

Forever Forever
Dir. Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue
Dir. Daniela Goggi

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners
Dir. Robert Lorenz

Day Of The Fight
Dir. Jack Huston

Felicita
Dir. Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys
Dir. Olmo Schnabel

Stolen
Dir. Karan Tejpal

L’Homme D’Argile
Dir. Anais Tellenne

 

