The Venice Film Festival announced the programme for its 80th edition, including a 23-strong Competition with new films from David Fincher, Sofia Coppola, Ava DuVernay, Yorgos Lanthimos, Bradley Cooper and Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

The selection was announced by festival president Roberto Cicutto and artistic director Alberto Barbera. The SAG-AFTRA strike in the US has had a “quite modest” impact on the selection according to Barbera, who was forced to pull Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers as the opening film over the weekend due to the strike.

Other filmmakers in competition include Matteo Garrone, Michael Mann, Pablo Larrain, Stephane Brize and Lucy Besson. Controversially, titles by Roman Polanski and Woody Allen have been selected out of competition.

Challengers was replaced as opening film by Edoardo De Angelis’ Comandante. The closing film is JA Bayona’s Spanish-language Netflix title Society Of The Snow.

Damien Chazelle will preside over the competition jury which also includes Jane Campion, Mia Hansen-Løve, Laura Poitras, Martin McDonagh, Saleh Bakri, Gabriele Mainetti, Santiago Mitre and Shu Qi.

The Venice Critics’ Week line-up was announced yesterday.

Competition

Comandante (opening film) (It)

Dir. Edoardo De Angelis

The Promised Land (Den-Ger-Swe)

Dir. Nikolaj Arcel

Dogman (Fr)

Dir. Luc Besson

La Bete (Fr-Ger)

Dir. Bertrand Bonello

Hors-Saison (Fr)

Dir. Stephane Brize

Enea (It)

Dir. Pietro Castellitto

Maestro (US)

Dir. Bradley Cooper

Priscilla (US-It)

Dir. Sofia Coppola

Finally Dawn (It)

Dir. Saverio Costanzo

Lubo (It-Switz)

Dir. Giorgio Diritti

Origin (US)

Dir. Ava DuVernay

The Killer (US)

Dir. David Fincher

Memory (Mex-US)

Dir. Michel Franco

Io Capitano (It-Bel)

Dir. Matteo Garrone

Evil Does Not Exist (Jap)

Dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The Green Border (Czech-Pol-Bel)

Dir. Agnieszka Holland

Die Theorie Von Allem (Ger-Austria-Switz)

Dir. Timm Kroger

Poor Things (UK)

Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

El Conde (Chile)

Dir. Pablo Larrain

Ferrari (US)

Dir. Michael Mann

Adagio (It)

Dir. Stefano Sollima

Woman Of (Pol-Swe)

Dir. Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

Holly (Bel-Neth-Lux-Fr)

Dir. Fien Troch

Out Of Competition - fiction

Society Of The Snow (closing film) (Sp-Uruguay-Chile)

Dir. JA Bayona

Coup De Chance (Fr-UK)

Dir. Woody Allen

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar (US)

Dir. Wes Anderson

The Penitent (It)

Dir. Luca Barbareschi

L’Ordine Del Tempo (It-Bel)

Dir. Liliana Cavani

Vivants (Fr-Bel)

Dir. Alix Delaporte

Welcome To Paradise (Fr)

Dir. Leonardo Di Costanzo

Daaaaaali! (Fr)

Dir. Quentin Dupieux

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial (US)

Dir. William Friedkin

Making Of (Fr)

Dir. Cedric Kahn

Aggro Dr1ft (US)

Dir. Harmony Korine

Hit Man (US)

Dir. Richard Linklater

The Palace (It-Switz-Pol-Fr)

Dir. Roman Polanski

Snow Leopard (China)

Dir. Pema Tseden

Out Of Competition - non-fiction

Amor (It-Lithuania)

Dir. Virginia Eleuteri Serpieri

Frente A Guernica (Versione Integrale) (It)

Dirs. Yervant Gianikian, Angela Ricci Lucchi

Hollywoodgate (US)

Dir. Ibhraim Nash’at

Ryuichi Sakamoto | Opus (Jap)

Dir. Neo Sora

Enzo Jannacci Vengo Anch’io (It)

Dir. Giorgio Verdelli

Menus Plaisirs – Les Troisgros (US)

Dir. Frederick Wiseman

Out Of Competition - series

D’Argent Et De Sang (Eps 1-12) (Bos & Her)

Dirs. Xaviere Giannoli, Frederic Planchon

I Know Your Soul (Eps 1-2) (Fr-Bel)

Cre. Jasmila Zbanic, Damir Ibrahimovic; dirs. Alen Drljevic, Nermin Hamzagic

Special Screening

La Parte Del Leone: Una Storia Della Mostra

Dirs. Baptiste Etchegaray, Giuseppe Bucchi

Horizons

A Cielo Abierto

Dir. Mariano Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga

El Paraiso

Dir. Enrico Maria Artale

Behind The Mountains

Dir. Mohamed Ben Attia

The Red Suitcase

Dir. Fidel Devkota

Tatami

Dirs. Guy Nattiv, Zar Amir Ebrahimi

Paradise Is Burning

Dir. Mika Gustafson

The Featherweight

Dir. Robert Kolodny

Invelle

Dir. Simone Massi

Hesitation Wound

Dir. Selmar Nacar

Heartless

Dirs. Nara Normande, Tiao

Una Sterminata Domenica

Dir. Alain Parroni

City Of Wind

Dir. Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir

Explanation For Everything

Dir. Gabor Reisz

Gasoline Rainbow

Dirs. Bill Ross, Turner Ross

En Attendant La Nuit

Dir. Celine Rouzet

Housekeeping For Beginners

Dir. Goran Stolevski

Shadow Of Fire

Dir. Shinya Tsukamoto

Dormitory

Dir. Nehir Tuna

Horizons Extra

Bota Jone

Dir. Luana Bajrami

Forever Forever

Dir. Anna Buryachkova

The Rescue

Dir. Daniela Goggi

In The Land Of Saints And Sinners

Dir. Robert Lorenz

Day Of The Fight

Dir. Jack Huston

Felicita

Dir. Micaela Ramazzotti

Pet Shop Boys

Dir. Olmo Schnabel

Stolen

Dir. Karan Tejpal

L’Homme D’Argile

Dir. Anais Tellenne