Don Lee-starring action film The Roundup: No Way Out has topped the 10 million admissions mark in South Korea, confirming its local blockbuster status.

The third instalment in “the beast cop” action franchise has taken $77m from 10.2 million admissions since its release on May 31, according to Kobis, the Korean Film Council’s box office tracking system.

The film has followed the successful path of predecessor The Roundup, which led the box office in 2022 with 12.6 million admissions and topped the $100m mark, making it the 13th most successful title of all time at the South Korean box office.

The Roundup: No Way Out sits comfortably at the top of the local box office chart for the year to date, followed by Japanese animations Suzume and The First Slam Dunk, which recorded admissions of 5.53 million and 4.68 million respectively.

Makoto Shinkai’s fantasy adventure Suzume opened March 8 and is still running in theatres, taking $43.4m to date, while high school basketball film The First Slam Dunk opened January 4 and took $37.4m.

They are followed by Disney’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, which opened May 3 and took $33.9m from 4.2 million admissions, and Disney’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which opened December 14, 2022 and recorded $36m from 3.49 million admissions in 2023.

Avatar 2’s cumulative total including tickets sales in 2022 is $105.2m from more than 10.8 million admissions, placing it 22nd in South Korea’s all-time box office ranked by admissions.

The Roundup: No Way Out is currently at 28th while 2014’s Roaring Currents (aka The Admiral: Roaring Currents), the first in the historical naval action trilogy, leads the all-time box office charts with more than 17.6 million admissions and $103.7m.