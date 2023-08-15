The world premiere of Legendary Pictures’ reimagining of cult classic The Toxic Avenger starring Peter Dinklage will open 2023 Fantastic Fest running September 21-28.

Director Macon Blair’s film, which also stars Jacob Tremblay and Taylour Paige with Elijah Wood and Kevin Bacon, is among a roster of 29 world premieres, 24 North American premieres, and 18 US premieres.

The world premiere of Nahnatchka Khan’s slasher-comedy Totally Killer from Prime Video and Blumhouse Television will close the festival and stars Kiernan Shipka as a time-traveling teen out to stop the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer”.

The line-up includes 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi The Creator from Gareth Edwards; Paramount+’s Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the Stephen King novel; and Bleeker Street’s Stone Age thriller The Origin.

Fantastic Fest will present one of Angus Cloud’s final performances in the world premiere of Dan Brown’s thriller Your Lucky Day.

“The Fantastic Fest team was deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Angus Cloud. His performance in Your Lucky Day immediately won over our team, and we want to pay tribute to his talents and life at the festival,” said director of programming Annick Mahnert.

World premieres include the second season of HBO’s 30 Coins from Spanish director Álex de la Iglesia; Netflix’s The Fall Of The House Of Usher from genre ace Mike Flanagan; and a new instalment in the V/H/S/ found footage horror anthology from Shudder.