The Walt Disney Studios will become the first studio in 2024 to cross the $4bn threshold this weekend, fuelled by five hits including Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine.

The studio’s other major drivers are Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, Alien: Romulus, and The First Omen. This is the tenth time the studio has passed the milestone since 2010 and its third successive year to do so.

Inside Out 2 will overtake Jurassic World on $1.671bn to become the eighth highest-grossing release of all time, the latest in a string of accolades that has seen the Pixar smash become the biggest animated release ever.

The weekend will also see Alien: Romulus cross $300m globally, becoming the 4th movie from The Walt Disney Studios to do so in 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine currently stands at $1.3bn at the worldwide box office.