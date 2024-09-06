Altitude has secured UK-Ireland rights on Nick Hamm’s William Tell, with SquareOne Entertainment picking up the film for Germany, Austria and Switerzerland.

Both distributors are targeting a Q1 2025 release for the film, which has its world premiere as a Gala title on Tuesday, September 10 at Toronto Film Festival.

Beta Cinema is selling international rights on the film, with WME representing US rights.

The film previously sold to SF Studios (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland), Beta Fiction (Spain), Eagle Pictures (Italy), Dutch Filmworks (Benelux), Pris Audiovisuais (Portugal), Monolith Films (Poland), Cinemart (Czech Republic), Blitz (Former Yugoslavia), ADS (Hungary and Romania), Beta Film (Bulgaria), TFG (Greece), Ukraine (Top Film) and The Plot Pictures (Middle East & Turkey).

William Tell is adapted from Friedrich Schiller’s play, in which European nations vie for supremacy in the 14th century and a formerly peaceful hunter finds himself forced to take action as his family and homeland come under threat from the Austrian king.

Claes Bang leads the cast, alongside Connor Swindells, Golshifteh Farahani, Jonah Hauer-King, Ellie Bamber, Rafe Spall, Emily Beecham, Ben Kingsley, Jonathan Pryce and Solly McLeod.

Swindells, Bamber and McLeod have all previously been named Screen UK-Ireland Stars of Tomorrow. William Tell will have its European premiere at Zurich Film Festival in October.