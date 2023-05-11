The Yellow Affair has boarded “black metal horror” Nothing Holy, which UK-based Pinball Films’ Ashley Horner will direct, Stuart Wright will write, and Keith Bell will produce. Co-producers are Truls Kontny at Norway’s Evil DogHouse and Ari Matikainen of Finland’s Kinocompany.

The fictional story is about a missing documentary film unearthed in the present day looking at a legendary album made by a renowned and mysterious Norwegian death metal band.

The film is slated to shoot this winter at SF Sound Studio in East Finland, taking advantage of the regional tax incentive from North Karelia Regional Council.

Nothing Holy has been developed with support from the UK’s regional screen agency North East Screen, which is launching its new production fund this month.

Bell’s credits include Dog Soldiers, The Descent and Harry Brown. Horner’s directing credits include The Orgasm Diaries and he also produced Matt Hulse’s Sound For The Future.

The team from Pinball, headquartered in Newcastle, will attend Cannes with a full development slate also including Advice For Cab Drivers, about a female Uber driver who takes a dying man on a 500km soul-searching journey. That script, also written by Wright, is currently nominated for The Owl Screenwriting Awards (which will be unveiled May 20 in Cannes).

Two further projects on the Pinball slate are Melanie Light’s debut feature Switch, a serial-killer horror story; and veteran festival programmer Evrim Ersoy’s revenge thriller You’re The Reason I’m Here.