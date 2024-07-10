Warner Bros and New Line have delayed the August 16 release of Kevin Costner’s western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 following the first instalment’s underwhelming box office.

The first part in the filmmaker’s sprawling saga and Cannes out of competition selection opened in North America on June 28 and has mustered $22.6m.

A New Line Cinema spokesperson said, “Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first instalment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVoD and Max.

“We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the US discover the film in its theatrical run.”

Screen understands Chapter 1 will go to PVoD on July 16 and remain in cinemas. The Max debut date has not been set.

Releasing both parts within seven weeks of each other was always going to be a risky ploy, with the release of the second contingent on the success of the first at the box office.

Chapter 1 is a three-hour western targeted at Costner’s ageing fanbase and devotees of the hit series Yellowstone, in which he stars.

The film has played well in the Midwest and southern regions of the United States especially among the 45+ crowd, yet the box office suggests the Yellowstone corps did not turn out en masse.

Costner has said he plans to make four films, a highly expensive undertaking given that the production cost of the first has been pegged at approximately $100m.

The feature takes place during the American Civil War. Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jena Malone.