The sequel to the 1984 cult hit This Is Spinal Tap has begun filming in New Orleans, US.

As previously announced, Rob Reiner is returning to direct and star alongside fellow original cast members Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will all have cameo roles.

The fictional UK rock band reunite after a 15-year hiatus for one last concert in the mockumentary.

Reiner, Michele Reiner and Matthew George are producing the sequel with financing from Castle Rock Entertainment. Christopher H. Warner and Derrick Rossi serve as executive producers.

CAA Media Finance is handling sales.