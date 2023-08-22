TIFF has announced additional TIFF Tribute Award recipients, with Brazilian filmmaker Carolina Markowicz, Polish cinematographer Lukasz Zal, and Hong Kong superstar Andy Lau joining the roster.

Markowicz will receive the TIFF Emerging Talent Award presented by MGM Studios. The award is in the spirit of Torontonian Mary Pickford, the groundbreaking actor, producer, and co-founder of United Artists.

Markowicz will present the world premiere of her second feature Toll on September 9. The film centres on a Brazilian mother who falls in with a gang of thieves in an attempt to keep her family afloat. Her first film Charcoal premiered at TIFF last year.

Two-time Oscar–nominated Polish cinematographer Lukasz Zal (Pawel Pawlikowski’s Cold War and Ida) will receive the TIFF Variety Artisan Award, which recognises a creative who has made an outstanding contribution to cinema and entertainment.

Zal returns to the festival with Jonathan Glazer’s Cannes sensation and Grand Prix winner The Zone Of Interest.

Both Markowicz and Zal will be honoured on September 10 at the fifth annual TIFF Tribute Awards gala fundraiser at Fairmont Royal York Hotel, presented by Bulgari.

On September 15, TIFF will honour Hong Kong multihyphenate Andy Lau with a Special Tribute Award at the world premiere Gala screening of Ning Hao’s The Movie Emperor, in which he stars.

Lau, visiting TIFF for the first time since 2001, will also take part in the ‘In Conversation With…’ on stage event on September 16. His acting credits include Days Of Being Wild, Infernal Affairs, House Of Flying Daggers, Detective Dee: The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame, and The Wandering Earth 2.

“We are thrilled to honour the remarkable talents and contributions of Andy Lau, Carolina Markowicz, and Lukasz Zal,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “An industry icon and multi-faceted artist with an impressive filmography, Lau has paved the way for a generation of performers. Emerging Talent honoree Markowicz has an exciting future ahead as one of the most fearless directors of her generation, and Žal’s cinematography continues to evoke emotion in The Zone of Interest.”

The Tribute Awards gala is TIFF’s largest annual fundraiser and raised $1.3m in 2022. TIFF runs September 7-17.