Pedro Almodóvar, Lee Byung-hun and Park Seo-jun, and Andy Lau will take part in the TIFF In Conversation With… series of on-stage talks next month.

“TIFF’s 2023 In Conversation With… series exemplifies our belief that film can ignite perspectives and fuel transformation,” said Anita Lee, TIFF chief programming officer. “We are delighted to welcome a powerhouse line-up of international iconoclasts from Spain, South Korea, and Hong Kong for film lovers of all genres.”

Almodóvar will present the North American premiere of his short film Strange Way Of Life starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal. His credits include All About My Mother, Talk To Her, and Pain And Glory.

Lee and Park will join each other on stage to discuss their careers and co-star in the disaster epic and TIFF Gala presentation Concrete Utopia.

Squid Game star Lee’s credits include Joint Security Area, A Bittersweet Life, and The Good, The Bad, The Weird, as well as Hollywood titles like G.I. Joe: Retaliation and The Magnificent Seven.

Park starred in Parasite and Itaewon Class for Netflix and will next be seen in Marvel Studios’ Marvels.

Lau stars in Ning Hao’s TIFF Gala premiere The Movie Emperor. Among his credits are As Tears Go By and Days of Being Wild, Infernal Affairs, House Of Flying Daggers, Detective Dee: The Mystery Of The Phantom Flame, and The Wandering Earth 2.

TIFF runs September 7-17.