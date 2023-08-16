TIFF will host a 40th anniversary screening of a 4K restored version of Jonathan Demme’s acclaimed Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense on September 11.

Spike Lee will join band members David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz, and Jerry Harrison for a live-streamed Q&A after the screening at Cineplex’s Scotiabank IMAX Theatre.

A24 recently acquired Stop Making Sense and has done a complete 4K restoration. The film will receive a full theatrical run following the special premiere event, opening exclusively in IMAX on September 22 and expanding into general theatres on September 29.

“Some people say you’ll never find a better concert documentary than Stop Making Sense,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey. “I’m one of those people. Talking Heads is at the top of their form. Working with Jonathan Demme, they build their performance scene by scene, song by song into a work of pure, cathartic power. Maybe you’ve seen it before. But you’ve never seen it in IMAX.”

TFF runs September 7-17.