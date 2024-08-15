Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled the full Industry Conference line-up running September 6-10 including the Perspectives panel series in partnership with Screen International.

The festival has also announced the 10 Industry Selects acquisition titles screening for accredited industry, a roste that features Rich Flu, Spanish director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s follow-up to 2019 TIFF selection The Platform; South Korean first-time director Kim Soo-jin’s Noise, and Teemu Nikki’s previous Nordic Film Market participant 100 Litres Of Gold from Finland.

The moderated Perspectives sessions will look at a range of topics including the future of film journalism, sustainable cinema, Indigenous co-productions, the African film industry, and building and inclusive and accessible industry.

The Dialogues series brings a series of conversations between filmmakers discussing adaptations, queer cinema, Southeast Asian cinema, and intimacy in doumentaries. Participants include The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington, Zola director Janicza Bravo, Rumours filmmaker Guy Maddin, and cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, who will talk about his feature directing debut Pedro Páramo.

There are moderated Microsessions panels offering a look at TikTok, AI, how to access Telefilm Canada funding, and event cinema.

Film London, Proimágenes Colombia, Italian Trade Commission, and other promotional agencies will host breakfast market events under the auspices of Spotlights, which also runs pitching and networking events.

The Industry Conference line-up will also host meetings between filmmakers and decision-makers, live podcasts recordings, previously announced on-stage conversations in the Visionaries programming, access to Labs, fellowships and funds, and a Sloan Science and technology project pitch session.

Dialogues

Moderated conversations between directors, screenwriters, and producers about their creative craft.

● Adaptations with Janicza Bravo and Jordan Tannahill (The Listeners), and Malcolm Washington and Virgil Williams (The Piano Lesson)

● Directors with Guy Maddin (Rumours) and Matthew Rankin (Universal Language)

● Directors with Sydney Freeland (Rez Ball) and Kaniehtiio Horn (Seeds)

● Directors with Andrés Baiz (Pimpinero: Blood and Oil), Ana Endara (Beloved Tropic), and Rodrigo Prieto (Pedro Páramo)

● Queer Lens - Speakers TBA — presented by Telefilm Canada

● Southeast Asian Cinema: Voyage Beyond Borders - Speakers TBA

● Intimacy in Documentary Storytelling (TIFF Docs) - Speakers TBA

● Elevating the Artistry in Documentary Filmmaking (TIFF Docs) - Speakers TBA.

Perspectives

Moderated panel discussions on the current state of industry. The Media Partner for Perspectives is Screen International.

● The Future of Film Journalism

● The State of Theatrical Distribution in a Global Marketplace

● Indigenous Perspectives on New Models for International Co-Productions — presented by Indigenous Screen Office

● Strategies for Sustainable Cinema — supported by Ontario Creates

● Building Inclusive Futures: The Means of Accessibility —this session will have closed captioning and an ASL interpreter, and is co-programmed by Disability Screen Office

● Tuning In: Series Decision Makers on International Markets

● Pathways to Africa

● The State of the Canadian Documentary Industry (TIFF Docs).

Microsessions

Moderated panel discussions in collaboration with industry partners.

● Telefilm 101: How to Access Telefilm Financing — presented by Telefilm

● TikTok, Redefining Fandom — presented by TikTok

● You Shoot, We Score: Celebrating Canadian Composers and Songs — presented by SOCAN, Music Publishers Canada, and Screen Composers Guild of Canada

● The Future of Media & Entertainment: AI-Powered Business Models and Gender-Inclusive Investments — presented by Women in Cloud

● Building the Future of Entertainment IP with a Fan Reward Ecosystem — presented by Doodles

● Amplifying The Audience Experience — How Technology Is Changing Cinema’s Future — presented by Christie

● How Theatres are ‘Event-izing’ the Moviegoing Experience — presented by The Cinema Foundation, National Association of Theatre Owners.

Spotlights

Breakfast market events with national and regional promotion agencies and industry bodies: pitching, networking and project financing.

● Inaugural Gold Pitch Filmmaker Showcase — presented by Gold House in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Access Canada

● The BIG PITCH at TIFF — presented by CaribbeanTales Media Group

● Italy, Your Strategic Film Partner! Pitching, Funds and Incentives Forum — presented by Italian Trade Commission

● Colombia: Savor the Full Potential for New Projects And Investments — presented by Proimágenes Colombia

● Do It the Spanish Way! International Co-production Forum — presented by Cinema from Spain, and ICEX

● The Other London — Industry Mixer — presented by Film London

● Polish Cinema — presented by the Polish Film Institute

● Make It Big in Ontario’s North with CION —presented by Cultural Industries Ontario North

● Hollywood du Nord: La production cinématographique au Canada — presented by Club Canadien de Toronto

● Everything Under the Sun… and More! Film Attraction Forum — Ppresented by ICEX.

Live on-stage podcasts

TIFF’s media partners host live, onstage podcast talks with some of the festival’s most exciting directors and actors:

● IndieWire: Screen Talk Live with co-hosts Anne Thompson, Kate Erbland, and filmmaker R.J. Cutler

● The Ankler’s Prestige Junkie LIVE with Katey Rich and special guest

● The Ankler LIVE with Thom Powers and Raoul Peck (TIFF Docs).

Meet The Decision-makers

Intimate sessions that connect emerging filmmakers with key decision-makers, including distributors, sales agents, financiers, streamers, and broadcasters.

TIFF Talent Studio

Labs, fellowships and funds designed to support the development of emerging directors, producers, writers, and showrunners, and their projects:

● Chanel Women Writers’ Network Micro Talent Summit - supported by Chanel

● CJ & TIFF K-Story Fund – supported by CJ Cultural Foundation and The Korean Film Council

● Monkeypaw Productions’ No Drama – powered by Universal Filmmakers Project and TIFF

● Series Accelerator – sSupported by Canada Media Fund

● Every Story Accelerator – supported by RBC Foundation.

Sloan Science & Technology Project Pitch

Returning for a second year, select creators participate in a non-competitive pitch to develop their science and technology-related film or episodic projects.

Sloan Science on Film Showcase

Daniela Forever is the showcase and features a Q&A with director Nacho Vigalondo and a scientific expert in lucid dreaming. Funding for these two programmes is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation’s Public Understanding of Science and Technology programme.

Industry Selects

TIFF also announced on Thursday the Industry Selects line-up of 10 acquisition titles that are screening for accredited industry and buyers. The festival noted there are more than 140 sales titles in Official Selection.

The films in alphabetical order appear below:

100 Litres Of Gold (Fin)

Dir: Teemu Nikki

It’s Alive Films

Code 3 (USA)

Dir: Christopher Leone

Wayfarer Studios/WME Independent

Various worldwide rights available

Locked (USA)

Dir: David Yarovesky

Raimi Productions/CAA Media Finance

Various worldwide rights available

London Calling (USA)

Dir: Allan Ungar

Verve Ventures

Various worldwide rights available

Monsieur Aznavour (Fr)

Dir: Mehdi Idir

Playtime Group

Various worldwide rights available

Noise (Kor)

Dir: Kim Soo-jin | Korea

Finecut

Various worldwide rights available

Rich Flu (Sp)

Dir: Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia | Spain

CAA Media Finance /XYZ films

Various worldwide rights available

Skeet (Can)

Dir: Nik Sexton

Rink Rat Productions

Various worldwide rights available

Transamazonia (Fr-Swi-Ger-Tai-Br)

Dir: Pia Marais

WME Independent/The Party Film Sales

Various worldwide rights available

Yuppie (Can)

Dir: Sergio Navarretta

Taconic Pictures North Inc.

Various worldwide rights available.

TIFF runs September 5-15.