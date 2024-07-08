Jon Landau, the Oscar-winning producer of Titanic and Avatar, has died aged 63.

Landau reportedly died on Friday (July 5) of cancer. It was confirmed by Disney Entertainment co-chair Alan Bergman in a statement on Saturday.

“Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the big screen,” said Bergman. “His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and he will be profoundly missed. He was an iconic and successful producer yet an even better person and a true force of nature who inspired all around him.”

Landau was the producing partner of director James Cameron on 1997’s Titanic, which became the first film to top $1bn at the worldwide box office, as well as 2009’s Avatar and 2022’s Avatar: The Way Of Water, which took $2.9bn and $2.3bn respectively. Titanic won 11 Oscars including best picture.

Landau was born in New York City to film producers Ely and Edie Landau and began his career in the 1980s as a production manager. In the early 1990s, Landau was appointed executive vice president of feature film production at 20th Century Fox and oversaw hits including Home Alone and its sequel, as well as Mrs. Doubtfire and True Lies, which began his work with Cameron.

After leaving Fox, Landau collaborated with Cameron on Titanic and became a leading executive at the filmmaker’s Lightstorm Entertainment. Further producing credits include 1987’s Campus Man, 2002’s Solaris and 2019’s Alita: Battle Angel.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Julie, and their sons, Jamie and Jodie.