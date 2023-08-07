UK sales, distribution and marketing firm Together Films has hired Jess Reilly as international sales and acquisitions manager for unscripted.

Reilly comes into the role from Espresso Media International, where she was head of sales and acquisitions. She replaces head of acquisitions, sales and distribution Vicki Brown, who joined the BFI Filmmaking Fund in June having headed up Together Films’ sales arm since its launch last year.

Together Films is currently representing Paul Sng’s Sheffied DocFest opener Tish, and Naqqash Khalid’s Karlovy Vary title In Camera. It recently received an international distribution award from the UK Global Screen Fund on the latter title.

“Jess’ track record of acquiring award-winning documentaries and factual content for international sales is impressive, and her commitment to inclusive storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission,” said Sarah Mosses, Together Films founder and CEO.

At Espresso, Reilly acquired completed films and developed new documentaries for international pre-sales. She led sales and marketing for over 950 hours of content, selling to Netflix, National Geographic, Channel 4, ARTE, Peacock, Starz, Discovery, Sky, NHK and SVT among others.