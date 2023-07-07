A raft of UK Cannes titles are among the 13 features to receive awards given out by the British Film Institute (BFI) in the latest round of funding from the £7m per year UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), supporting international opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector.
These include Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, on which Good Chaos’ Mike Goodridge is the UK producer and will receive the award; Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, with the funding going to Emily Leo and Ivana Mackinnon of Wild Swim Films; Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, awarded to Sixteen Films’ producer Rebecca O’Brien; and Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, on which Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films was the UK producer.
UKGSF is financed through the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and sees a further £743,225 allocated through the fund’s International Distribution strand. To date, this strand has made 47 awards totalling over £1.7m.
The funding, awarded in the form of non-repayable grants, is focused on helping recipients enhance the profile and reach of UK feature films in the global marketplace, and increasing their international sales potential through promotion and new international partnerships.
It is issued via one of three tracks: film sales, supporting UK sales agents to increase their international promotion and sales of UK feature film projects; prints & advertising (P&A), supporting UK sales agents to increase their international promotion and sales of UK feature film projects; and festival launch, supporting the festival launch of UK films in order to enhance their promotion, reach and audiences internationally.
“The funds will help to boost the marketing ambitions of a number of distributors and will be important in helping the film reach a truly global audience. In this climate, the support is invaluable to an independent production company like Sixteen Films,” said The Old Oak producer O’Brien.
How To Have Sex producer Leo noted: “We were delighted to receive the UK Global Screen Fund award for How to Have Sex. It was a vital component of an unforgettable Cannes experience, the success of which was partly down to the visibility, presence, and promotional value of our incredible ensemble of actors.”
UKGSF applications are currently open for international distribution festival launch support and international distribution film sales support, assessed on a rolling basis. International co-production is opening on August 3, and international distribution P&A support at the end of July.
UKGSF international distribution awards
Festival launch support
Club Zero
Dir. Jessica Hausner,
Prods. Philippe Bober, Mike Goodridge, Johannes Schubert and Bruno Wagner
Award recipient: Goodridge, Good Chaos
How To Have Sex
Dir. Molly Manning Walker
Prods. Emily Leo and Ivana Mackinnon
Award recipient: Leo and Mackinnon, Wild Swim Films
In Camera
Dir. Naqqash Khalid
Prod. Juliette Larthe, Mary Burke
Award recipient: Together Films
The Old Oak
Dir. Ken Loach
Prod. Rebecca O’ Brien
Award recipient: O’ Brien, Sixteen Oak
The Setllers
Dir. Felipe Gálvez
Prod. Giancarlo Nasi, Benjamín Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matías Roveda, Emily Morgan, Thierry Lenouvel, Stefano Centini
Award recipient: Morgan, Quiddity Films
Film sales support
Lollipop
Dir. Daisy-May Hudson
Prod. Olivier Kaempfer and Cecilia Frugiuele
Award recipient: Architect
P&A support
Blue Jean
Dir. Georgia Oakley
Prod. Hélène Sifre
Award recipient: Sifre, Kleio Films
Daliland
Dir. Mary Harron
Prods. Edward R. Pressman, David O. Sacks, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Sam Pressman
Award recipient: Bankside Films
Emily
Dir. Frances O’Connor
Prods. Piers Tempest, David Barron, Robert Connolly, Brett Wilson
Award recipient: Embankment Films
Living
Dir. Oliver Hermanus
Prods. Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen
Award recipienet: Rocket Science
Mafia Mamma
Dir. Catherine Hardwicke
Prods. Amanda Sthers, Toni Collette, Christopher Simon
Award recipient: Cornerstone Films
Scrapper
Dir. Charlotte Regan
Prod. Theo Barrowclough
Award recipient: DMC Film
The Old Oak
Dir. Ken Loach
Prod. Rebecca O’ Brien
Award recipient: Sixteen Oak
