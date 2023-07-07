A raft of UK Cannes titles are among the 13 features to receive awards given out by the British Film Institute (BFI) in the latest round of funding from the £7m per year UK Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), supporting international opportunities for the UK’s independent screen sector.

These include Jessica Hausner’s Club Zero, on which Good Chaos’ Mike Goodridge is the UK producer and will receive the award; Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, with the funding going to Emily Leo and Ivana Mackinnon of Wild Swim Films; Ken Loach’s The Old Oak, awarded to Sixteen Films’ producer Rebecca O’Brien; and Felipe Gálvez’s The Settlers, on which Emily Morgan of Quiddity Films was the UK producer.

Scroll down for the full list of award recipients

UKGSF is financed through the UK’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and sees a further £743,225 allocated through the fund’s International Distribution strand. To date, this strand has made 47 awards totalling over £1.7m.

The funding, awarded in the form of non-repayable grants, is focused on helping recipients enhance the profile and reach of UK feature films in the global marketplace, and increasing their international sales potential through promotion and new international partnerships.

It is issued via one of three tracks: film sales, supporting UK sales agents to increase their international promotion and sales of UK feature film projects; prints & advertising (P&A), supporting UK sales agents to increase their international promotion and sales of UK feature film projects; and festival launch, supporting the festival launch of UK films in order to enhance their promotion, reach and audiences internationally.

“The funds will help to boost the marketing ambitions of a number of distributors and will be important in helping the film reach a truly global audience. In this climate, the support is invaluable to an independent production company like Sixteen Films,” said The Old Oak producer O’Brien.

How To Have Sex producer Leo noted: “We were delighted to receive the UK Global Screen Fund award for How to Have Sex. It was a vital component of an unforgettable Cannes experience, the success of which was partly down to the visibility, presence, and promotional value of our incredible ensemble of actors.”

UKGSF applications are currently open for international distribution festival launch support and international distribution film sales support, assessed on a rolling basis. International co-production is opening on August 3, and international distribution P&A support at the end of July.

UKGSF international distribution awards

Festival launch support

Club Zero

Dir. Jessica Hausner,

Prods. Philippe Bober, Mike Goodridge, Johannes Schubert and Bruno Wagner

Award recipient: Goodridge, Good Chaos

How To Have Sex

Dir. Molly Manning Walker

Prods. Emily Leo and Ivana Mackinnon

Award recipient: Leo and Mackinnon, Wild Swim Films

In Camera

Dir. Naqqash Khalid

Prod. Juliette Larthe, Mary Burke

Award recipient: Together Films

The Old Oak

Dir. Ken Loach

Prod. Rebecca O’ Brien

Award recipient: O’ Brien, Sixteen Oak

The Setllers

Dir. Felipe Gálvez

Prod. Giancarlo Nasi, Benjamín Domenech, Santiago Gallelli, Matías Roveda, Emily Morgan, Thierry Lenouvel, Stefano Centini

Award recipient: Morgan, Quiddity Films

Film sales support

Lollipop

Dir. Daisy-May Hudson

Prod. Olivier Kaempfer and Cecilia Frugiuele

Award recipient: Architect

P&A support

Blue Jean

Dir. Georgia Oakley

Prod. Hélène Sifre

Award recipient: Sifre, Kleio Films

Daliland

Dir. Mary Harron

Prods. Edward R. Pressman, David O. Sacks, Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Sam Pressman

Award recipient: Bankside Films

Emily

Dir. Frances O’Connor

Prods. Piers Tempest, David Barron, Robert Connolly, Brett Wilson

Award recipient: Embankment Films

Living

Dir. Oliver Hermanus

Prods. Stephen Woolley, Elizabeth Karlsen

Award recipienet: Rocket Science

Mafia Mamma

Dir. Catherine Hardwicke

Prods. Amanda Sthers, Toni Collette, Christopher Simon

Award recipient: Cornerstone Films

Scrapper

Dir. Charlotte Regan

Prod. Theo Barrowclough

Award recipient: DMC Film

The Old Oak

Dir. Ken Loach

Prod. Rebecca O’ Brien

Award recipient: Sixteen Oak