Italy’s TorinoFilmLab (TFL) has launched ComedyLab, an annual programme for developing feature film comedy projects.

Developed across the last two years, the ComedyLab programme aims to unite the film industry with the comedy sector, including stand-up comedy, podcasts, theatre and improvisation.

The lab will select up to 10 applicants, for a preliminary workshop focused on improving participants’ comedic skills through dedicated exercises and activities, without specific project work.

Following this workshop, four projects, alongside writers and comedians without a project, will take part in three residential workshops and a series of online sessions, between March and November 2024. Final project presentations will take place during the TFL Meeting Event, TFL’s co-production forum in November.

The lab is organised by TFL, in partnership with the Portugal Film Commission, and Portugal’s Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, with the second workshop running in Portugal. It is also run in collaboration with France’s Festival CineComedies, and Torino Fringe Festival.

“Over the last three years, we’ve worked on comedy within various TFL programmes and observed that the specific nature of the genre necessitated a dedicated initiative,” said Mercedes Fernandez, TFL managing director.

“Additionally, we aim to explore the potential of this genre beyond borders. Comedy has always had a strong connection with audiences, especially at a national level. With this international programme, we will work on expanding the reach and appeal of comedies to global audience.”

Applications are open now, until December 20.