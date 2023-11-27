TorinoFilmLab’s co-production market TFL Meeting Event has awarded prizes worth a combined €270,000 to 17 projects at its 2023 edition, which concluded on Saturday (November 25).

Thirty projects were pitched over two days at the event in Turin - 20 titles from TFL’s nine-month scriptwriting programme ScriptLab and another 10 from its FeatureLab strand for films at a more advanced stage.

Four FeatureLab projects were awarded production and co-production awards – worth a combined €180,000 - by a jury that included mk2 Films’ Olivier Barbier and El Gouna programmer Andrew Mohsen.

The production awards (€40,000 each) went to Romanian director Mihai Mincan’s second film Milk Teeth, about a young girl who must use her imagination to confront a threatening world; and The Visitor, the first feature from Lithuania’s Vytautas Katkus, about a 35-year-old man who visits his hometown to sell his parents’ flat and say goodbye to his past.

The co-production funds (€50,000 each) were awarded to Renoir, the second feature from Chie Hayakawa about a family looking for human connections in Toyko; and Chilean director Manuela Martelli’s The Meltdown, a 90s-set story of a girl who loses her childhood when her skier friend disappears.

The partner prizes included the Eurimages co-production development award worth €20,000, to encourage co-production from the initial stages of a project, which went to Marouan Omara and Tom Rosenberg’s ScriptLab project The Missing Planet, about an astronomer’s family that investigates her disappearance whilst a sleeping sickness spreads in Egypt.

Among the new prizes this year was the Artekino International Award, worth €6,000, awarded to Counting Cards With My Father, the first feature film from Australia’s Lydia Rui.

Finally, the Post-Production Award for former ScriptLab and FeatureLab projects currently at an advanced stage of development or financing went to Loeloe Hendra’s Tale Of The Land (FeatureLab 2017).

TFL Meeting Event saw more than 250 film industry professionals come together for two days of meetings and presentations.

TorinoFilmLab is organised by The National Museum of Cinema, with the support of Creative Europe - MEDIA Subprogramme of the European Union, MiC Ministero della Cultura, Regione Piemonte and Città di Torino.

Full list of prizes

Main awards

Production Awards (€40,000)

Milk Teeth

Dir. Mihai Mincan (Rom)

The Visitor

Dir. Vytautas Katkus (Lith)

Co-production funds (€50,000)

Renoir

Dir. Chie Hayakawa (Japan)

The Meltdown

Dir. Manuela Martelli (Chile)

Partner Prizes

Eurimages Co-production Development Award (€20,000)

The Missing Planet

Dirs. Marouan Omara (Egypt) and Tom Rosenberg (US)

CNC Award (€8,000)

Sun In Saturn

Dir. Ary Zara (Portugal)

Special mention: All The F**King Crows In The World

Dir. Tang Yi (HK)

ARRI Award (€8,000)

The Beer Girl In Yangon

Dir. Sein Lyan Tun (Myanmar)

Sub-ti Award (up to €2,000)

Renoir

Dir. Chie Hayakawa (Japan)

Sub-ti Access Award (up to €5,000)

A White House

Dir. Francesco Romano (Japan)

Artekino International Award (€6,000)

Counting Cards With My Father

Dir. Lydia Rui (Australia)

IEFTA Award (€3,000)

Watch It Burn

Dir. Makbul Mubarak (Indonesia)

EWA Network Female Voices Award (€1,000)

All The F**King Crows In The World

Dir. Tang Yi (HK)

TFL White Mirror (€3,000)

Amari

Dir. Domien Huyghe (Belg)

Green Filming Award (€4,000)

A White House

Dir. Francesco Romano (It)

Milk Teeth

Dir. Mihai Mincan (Rom)

Lionel

Dir. Carlos Saiz (Sp)

Post-Production Award

Tale Of The Land (FeatureLab 2017)

Dir. Loeloe Hendra (Indonesia)