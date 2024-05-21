AGC International has closed major territory sales here in Cannes on Eden, Ron Howard’s all-star survival thriller and potential awards season contender which is tipped to land a Venice world premiere slot.

A multi-territory deal with Amazon Prime Video includes the UK & Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Scandinavia, Spain, Latin America, Japan, South Korea, South Africa, India, Turkey, West Indies, and Asia pay-TV.

Jude Law, Ana de Armas, Sydney Sweeney, Vanessa Kirby, and Daniel Brühl star in the story based on an unsolved mystery in the Galapagos which explores the lengths people go in pursuit of happiness.

Rights have also gone in: Germany (Leonine); Italy (Italian International Film); Middle East (Selim Ramia); former Yugoslavia, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Czech Republic (Vertical Distribution); Baltics and CIS (Top Film); Greece (Spentzos); Iceland (Sam Film); Israel (United King); Switzerland (Ascot Elite); Portugal (Nos Lusomundo); Philippines (Pioneer); Thailand (Sahamongkol); Mongolia (The Filmbridge); and airlines (Echo Lake).

AGC is holding back on a US sale until later this year.

Noah Pink wrote the screenplay and Imagine Entertainment’s Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder produced with AGC Studios founder Stuart Ford, and Bill Connor and Patrick Newall.

Production took place on locations in Queensland, Australia, with second unit in the Galapagos. The cast includes Richard Roxburgh, Felix Kammerer, Toby Wallace, Paul Gleeson, and Ignacio Gasparini.

AGC and Library Pictures International are principal financiers, with additional financing by Elevate Production Finance, Copper Island Entertainment, and Medan Productions, with support from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy, the City of Gold Coast, and the Australian Federal Government’s Location Offset.

AGC Studios’ Ford said, “We are excited to have top distribution partners around the world on board for the fall festival launch of Eden and we’re feeling really confident about the film’s terrific box office and awards potential.”